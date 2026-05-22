Ben Stiller to Star and EP Comedy ‘Protective Custody’ in the Works at Apple

Ben Stiller is attached to star in and executive a new comedy series titled “Protective Custody” in the works at Apple, TheWrap has learned.

The series, which has an eye towards a series order from the streamer, hails from Mike Judge (“Silicon Valley,” “King of the Hill”), Steve Hely (“Veep,” “The Office”) and Dave King (“Parks and Recreation,” “English Teacher”), who are all slated to co-write, co-showrun and executive produce. Judge is also attached to direct.

“Protective Custody” follows a disgraced financier accused of massive fraud who is thrown into protective custody, where he must navigate prison politics, salvage his reputation and confront the consequences of his actions while awaiting trial, per the official logline.

Should the series get the green light from Apple, it will mark Stiller’s first leading comedy series role. This also reunites Judge, Hely and King after working together on “Common Side Effects.”

“Protective Custody” hails from Apple Studios, Red Hour, Propagate Content and 3 Arts Entertainment. Executive producers include Stiller and John Lesher for Red Hour; Ben Silverman (“The Office, “Stick”), Howard Owens and Rodney Ferrell for Propagate Content; Michael Rotenberg (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “King of the Hill”) and Oly Obst (“Nobody Wants This,” “Will Trent”) for 3 Arts Entertainment; and Nanette Burstein.

The project also expands Stiller’s collaboration with Apple TV, which has resulted in “Severance” and documentary “Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost,” as well as upcoming projects “The Dink,” which Stiller produces and stars in, and limited series “The Off Weeks,” which he stars in and executive produces alongside Jessica Chastain.