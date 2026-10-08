‘Best Medicine’ Season 2 Premiere Locks Series High Ratings With 11 Million Viewers | Exclusive

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“Best Medicine” is resonating with audiences across the board. The Josh Charles-led Fox medical dramedy delivered the network’s most-watched fall entertainment episode in almost four years with its Season 2 premiere on Sept. 20, reaching 11 million total viewers across platforms to date, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The milestone surpasses an episode of hit series “9-1-1” that aired in November 2022, months before the first responder drama was canceled at Fox and moved to ABC.

For “Best Medicine,” the Season 2 premiere marked the show’s most-watched episode to date among the adults 18-49 demographic, per Fox data. Non-linear viewership was measured through Oct.3.

The momentum carried into Episode 2, which debuted Sept. 29 in its regular Tuesday at 8 p.m. timeslot and scoring the show’s highest-rated and most-watched episode at that time so far. The hour also became Fox’s most-watched drama episode in more than three-years, excluding post-NFL programming.

The show is also finding new viewers on Netflix, with Season 1 generating 1.63 billion viewing minutes from Aug. 4 to Sept. 27, per Fox data. “Best Medicine” tied No. 1 in average audience among acquired titled and No. 5 in total minutes watched.

Across linear and non-linear platforms (the show streams on Hulu as it rolls out new episodes), “Best Medicine” Season 1 has reached 23.8 million total viewers across platforms, including repeats. That season is also averaging 12.9 million multiplatform viewers.

“Best Medicine,” an American remake of the British series “Doc Martin,” stars Charles, Abigail Spencer, Josh Segarra, Cree Cicchino, Annie Potts, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey. Ben Silverman, Rodney Ferrell, Howard T. Owens, Liz Tuccillo, Mark Crowdy, Philippa Braithwaite, Jay Karas and Tyson Bidner serve as executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the series’ first two episodes, which he also directed.

The show is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios and is distributed by Fox Entertainment Global.