Edie Falco to Lead Fox Legal Drama ‘Katie Greaves’

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Edie Falco is making her way back to television, this time as a lawyer. The “Nurse Jackie” and “The Sopranos” star will lead the cast of “Katie Greaves” (working title), a new character-driven legal drama that landed a series order at Fox.

Falco stars as the titular character, “a whip-smart, fiercely committed attorney who stepped away from the New Hampshire Public Defender’s office following a devastating personal tragedy. Now raising her two young granddaughters with her husband and trying to piece together a life she never expected, Katie is drawn back to the work that once defined her. Each case tests Katie’s instincts, wit, and deeply held belief that everyone deserves a second chance … and someone to fight for them,” per the character description.

The series comes from executive producer Sharr White (“Presumed Innocent,” “Palm Royale,” “The Affair”), who also serves as showrunner, and Ridley Scott via his Scott Free Productions. It is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios.

“Sharr has created an extraordinary character in Katie Greaves: funny, formidable, deeply human, and driven to fight for people who might otherwise be overlooked, including her own family. The incredibly talented Edie Falco brings all of that strength, wit, and vulnerability to the screen, and there is no one we’d rather have at the center of this story,” Fox Network President Michael Thorn said in a statement. “Together with Sharr’s singular voice and the incredible creative pedigree of Ridley Scott, David Zucker, and the team at Scott Free, we have exactly the kind of elevated, visceral character drama we want at Fox.”

Falco is a four-time Emmy winner, two-time Golden Globe winner and five-time Actor Award winner. She is best known for her roles as Carmela Soprano in HBO’s “The Sopranos” and the title role in Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie.” Her other credits include “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers” and “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” She is repped by CAA and Entertainment 360.

The series is executive produced by Scott, David Zucker of Scott Free Productions and Falco. Fox Entertainment Studios producers with worldwide distribution by Fox Entertainment Global.