Veteran TV creator, writer and producer Bill Lawrence hardly has days off. Between “Shrinking” (Apple TV) his “Scrubs” (ABC) reboot and the upcoming premiere of the Steve Carell-led HBO series “Rooster,” Lawrence has his hands full.

And that’s not all, “Ted Lasso” returns with Season 4 this summer and Apple TV’s “Bad Monkey” is slated to air Season 2 sometime in late 2026 or early 2027. Suffice it to say, Lawrence is quite literally staying booked and busy. But the writer credits the members of his Doozer Productions team, and the former and current cast members who’ve become his colleagues for helping lighten the load.

Brett Goldstein as Louis and Jason Segel as Jimmy in “Shrinking” Season 3 (Apple TV)

“I have a gift that not a lot of people have, which is, I’ve been doing this for so long that there’s so many men and women that I’ve worked with … I would be just an absolute arrogant bulls—ter if I pretended I was doing all this stuff myself,” Lawrence told TheWrap. “Every show is connected to and run by people that I would want to spend time with anyways.”

Lawrence said that over the 30 years that he’s been working in Hollywood, he’s assembled a team of hard-working and talented creatives who operate his massive production machine by his side.

“Aseem Batra worked on the original “Scrubs;” she’s doing ‘Scrubs.’ Neil Goldman is somebody I worked with [on ‘Scrubs’] who runs ‘Shrinking’ with Brett Goldstein (‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Shrinking’). He’s one I’ve worked with for decades,” he explained.

“Brett Goldstein I worked with on ‘Ted Lasso.’ I do the Steve Carell show with Matt Tarses, who I worked with on ‘Scrubs.’ So, I’m very lucky that I’ve got a support network of people that make me look good, and my greatest skill is taking credit for other people’s work.”

“Scrubs” (ABC)

Lawrence jokingly told TheWrap that he doesn’t say yes to every opportunity to launch a new show: “‘Will you do it? Sure.’”

Steve Carell in “Rooster” (Katrina Marcinowski/HBO)

However, he explained he’s still having a great time making TV and he still remembers all the times Hollywood told him no at the beginning of his career.

“I still really enjoy it,” Lawrence said. “I’ve had plenty of high points in my career and then times when I couldn’t get anything made, or even get a job. So now that people are dumb enough to hire me for a while, I’m going to keep doing it until they wake up.”