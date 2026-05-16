Bill Maher Dubs Sean Hannity an ‘Honorary Lesbian’ Over His Softball Questions for Trump

Sean Hannity caught a stray during Bill Maher’s “Real Time” monologue, as the comedian ripped his “softball” questions from a recent sit down with President Donald Trump.

Maher touched on Trump’s appearance on “Hannity” during his Friday night episode, where he called out the Fox News personality for failing to ask any hard hitting questions about the president’s meeting with Xi Jinping.

“And I gotta say also, the right-wing media,” Maher said. “Sean Hannity was on the trip. They did an interview. I don’t want to say Sean Hannity lobs a lot of softballs, but today he was made an honorary lesbian.”

Of course, that wasn’t all Maher had to say about Trump’s visit abroad, as he roasted the president for loving the leader of the People’s Republic of China.

“He calls him a tough cookie. He loves a tough cookie. He says, ‘He’s a great leader, I say that to everybody,’” Maher noted. “He didn’t say it to me. But, you know, maybe he did and I didn’t hear it because I was so nervous,” referencing Trump’s explanation of their now infamous dinner.

He continued: “I’m glad our leaders of these two powerful countries with nuclear weapons aren’t fighting, but it’s getting a little – you know … You know what Trump said about Xi? If you went to Hollywood you could not find in central casting a better guy.”

For those wondering, Trump made these particular comments during his conversation with Hannity.

Elsewhere in the monologue, Maher poked fun at “tech bros” Elon Musk and Tim Cook for attending the state trip.

“Very sweet moment when the CEO of Apple he saw all of the kids and said, ‘Get back to work,’” Maher quipped. “[Musk] was there in a suit! You don’t see that often. It shows the respect Elon Musk has for the Chinese leadership. And, out of respect for the one child rule that was pillar of Chinese society for so long, while he was in China for two days, Elon only fathered one child.”

According to a Swiss study, Hantavirus can survive in sperm for up to 6 years. If your sperm is more than six years old, see a doctor. You might be married. pic.twitter.com/MMMlXEeUif — Bill Maher (@billmaher) May 16, 2026

Watch a highlight from Maher’s monologue above.

New episodes of “Real Time With Bill Maher” air Fridays on HBO.