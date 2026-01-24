Bill Maher’s Studio Audience Groans at Joke About Trump Getting Protest ‘Pointers’ From Iran | Video

The comedian’s remark comes two weeks after ICE fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis

Bill Maher
(Photo credit: Bill Maher/X)

Bill Maher issued a number of biting jokes as his show returned for a new season Friday evening. However, one quip regarding Iran and Donald Trump sparked noticeable groans rather than laughter.

“Iran, I know this is big here in LA, big Iranian population here,” Maher noted during his monologue. “Largest protests ever there. And, you know, they think this might succeed this time. Overthrow that awful theocracy, because Trump has promised to help.”

He continued: “Iran is dealing with the protesters by killing them in the streets. And Trump said, ‘We are watching … mostly for pointers.’”

In response to the comment, many in Maher’s studio audience let out an audible groan. Though, many others laughed, offering up scattered applause at the dig.

Bill Maher comments on the election and Trump's cabinet
Read Next
'Real Time With Bill Maher' Renewed Through 2028 on HBO

Maher himself couldn’t help but react to the joke, stifling a laugh and taking a moment before moving on with his monologue.

As Maher went on, he brought up the protests in Minneapolis, which have further erupted in the wake of ICE fatally shooting 37-year-old Renee Good earlier this month.

“The images out of Minneapolis are just f–king ugly, are they not?” he said. “I mean, wow. Did you see this one? The 5-year-old boy who was going to school … but, you know, if you looked at his penmanship you can see he is the worst of the worst.”

Later on his address, Maher laid into Trump’s plans to send ICE to Maine, sarcastically saying the Pine Tree State had a “hotbed of crime.”

“This is Trump’s s–t list: Greenland, Maine and Minnesota, the axis of hot chocolate,” he quipped.

Watch Maher’s full monologue above.

“Real Time With Bill Maher” airs new episodes Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

Bill Maher (Credit: Club Random)
Read Next
Bill Maher Blasts Hollywood as the ‘Epicenter of Woke Stupid,’ Defends Cultural Appropriation as 'Sharing' | Video

Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

Comments