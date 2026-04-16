Brian Williams to Host Netflix Interview Podcast Series ‘We’re Back!’

Brian Williams is moving from the anchor desk to the podcast booth with “We’re Back!” on Netflix, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Later this year, the veteran journalist will be conducting “relaxed, wide-ranging” interviews with actors, writers, musicians, athletes, journalists and unexpected newsmakers about “their work, their lives and the moment we’re living through.”

“With scientists predicting that every American will have a podcast by 2030, I thought it was time to get in the game,” Williams shared in a statement. “After 40 years in the news business, where an in-depth interview gets four minutes of airtime at best, I just want to have interesting conversations with creative, funny, smart, talented and consequential people — like the shows we all grew up watching and listening to. Netflix is the perfect home.”

The podcast will be executive produced by his former NBC News colleague, Jonathan Wald, who also oversaw “Election Night Live with Brian Williams” at Prime Video in 2024.

Prior to that, Williams had been largely absent from the public eye since signing off from MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” in 2021. He had hosted “NBC Nightly News” from 2004 to 2015 after joining the news network in 1993, but was demoted after allegations surfaced that he misrepresented certain incidents from his time covering the Iraq War in 2003.

Also on Thursday, Netflix announced an upcoming, pop culture-focused video podcast with Evan Ross Katz called “Shut Up Evan.”