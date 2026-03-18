BTS Will Reunite on ‘The Tonight Show’ in First Late Night Appearance Since 2021

It’s official — BTS is coming to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The Grammy-nominated K-pop supergroup will appear in back-to-back episodes next Wednesday and Thursday. “The Tonight Show” shared the news on social media.

This marks the group’s first late-night appearance since 2021. Composed of RM, Jin, SUGA, j‑hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, the group announced a scheduled pause in June of 2022 so that its members could complete their mandatory South Korean military service. BTS’ upcoming booking on NBC will mark their first U.S. late night appearance as a full group since completing that service.

BTS will sit down for an in-studio interview and perform two songs. The interview and the first song will air next Wednesday, and the second song will air next Thursday. Their visit comes after the release of BTS’ fifth studio album “Arirang,” which will be released on Friday. The performance also comes ahead of the premiere of Netflix’s “BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang,” which premieres next Friday.

Next Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” will also feature Ariana DeBose. Chris Pratt and Charlie Day will appear on next Thursday’s episode.

The last time BTS performed on “The Tonight Show” happened in 2021 during the group’s BTS takeover. The event amassed nearly 120 million digital views and featured performances of “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.” Since then, Jimin, SUGA, Jung Kook, Jin and j‑hope have each appeared individually on the show.

“The Tonight Show” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels serves as an executive producer, and Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford produce. Miller is also the showrunner.