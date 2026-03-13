‘Tonight Show’ Horrifies Jimmy Fallon With New Emoji Double Meanings: ‘What Rhymes With Rock?’ | Video

A “Tonight Show” segment left host Jimmy Fallon horrified (and confused) Thursday night by all the potential double meanings for Apple’s eight new emojis.

To discuss the new emojis included in Apple’s latest iOS update, Fallon welcomed Tim Stinson, the “President of the Emoji Safety Commission,” who informed Fallon that he was “horrified” by Apple’s newest creations. “Really? Why? They seem harmless,” Fallon responded, to which Stinson pushed back, “Are you kidding? These emojis are disgusting. I mean, you won’t even be able to show them on TV.”

Confused, Fallon displayed one of the new emojis: a simple rendering of a trombone. “Can you say ‘bone’ louder, Jimmy?” Stinson asked, drawing surprised laughter from Thursday’s “Tonight Show” audience. “Because that’s what the kids are thinking when they send this on their text phones. Oh, the blowing and the pulling and the tugging — you gotta blur it. You gotta blur that, Jimmy!”

The “Tonight Show” guest continued to find dirty innuendos for every emoji Fallon showed him, including one of Bigfoot (“What do they say about big feet, Jimmy?”) and another of a rock (“What rhymes with rock? Starts with a ‘C’? Hmm? Bingo! Blur it!”). At the end of the segment, a disturbed Fallon told the Emoji Safety Commission president, “I think you’re the one that’s making these dirty, Tim. You just really need to calm down.”

“No, no, no. As the president of the Emoji Safety Commission, I’m only getting started,” Stinson countered. “You think I’m going soft on this, buddy? I’m only getting harder!” You can watch the full “Tonight Show” segment yourself below.

Earlier in the night, Fallon poked fun at President Trump’s recent stint hosting an event for Women’s History Month, joking, “They discussed everything except Trump’s history with women.” He then pivoted, remarking, “An hour into the event, Trump panicked because he didn’t have an exit strategy for this, either… Speaking of the war…”

Fallon’s latter comment provoked surprised, delayed laughter from his “Tonight Show” audience. He followed it up by telling viewers, “After giving mixed messages, Trump was asked whether the U.S. involvement in Iran is a war or an excursion, and he said both. Yeah, it’s an excursion that’s also a war. It’s like going to IKEA with your spouse.”

The “Tonight Show” host also celebrated the start of Spring Break for many students across the country by playing a few Spring Break commercials, including one that advised viewers, “If you want to catch up on sleep, to get tan and to play golf, then check out President Trump on a workday!” Another, meanwhile, similarly joked, “If you want pina coladas, Mai Tais and spicy margaritas, then check out Pete Hegseth on a workday!”