‘Chicago Fire’ Star Joe Miñoso to Exit in Season 15

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“Chicago Fire” is saying goodbye to another series regular. Joe Miñoso, the actor behind firefighter Joe Cruz, will exit the NBC drama series in Season 15. He is set to appear in multiple episodes of the upcoming season to close out his arc, TheWrap has learned.

Miñoso’s Cruz has been a fixture of the “Chicago Fire” team since Season 1, first as a recurring star before being promoted to series regular in Season 2.

The actor’s exit comes after the show recruited “BMF” star Da’Vinchi to join as a series regular in Season 15. Deadline, who first reported Miñoso’s exit, reported that stars Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo negotiated new deals to remain on the show.

The firefighter drama is also seeing a big change behind the scenes with Victor Teran stepping into the showrunner role following Andrea Newman’s exit. Newman had been a producer on the show since Season 1 and showrunner since Season 3.

“Working at ‘Chicago Fire,’ with the absolute best cast and crew in the business, has been the highlight of my career. Like so many others, I was inspired to get into TV writing because of Dick [Wolf], so what a thrill it’s been to work with him and the amazing Wolf team of Peter Jankowski, Rebecca McGill and Anastasia Puglisi,” Newman said in a statement in April. “I’m so grateful to them, Derek Haas and the NBC and Universal execs who have been so supportive of the show all along the way. After 14 years, you really do become a family and working with this group will always feel like home.”

Newman reportedly chose to leave her role on the One Chicago flagship series. All three shows of the franchise were renewed for the 2026-27 season at the end of March, and remain NBC’s most-watched drama series and the top scripted franchise on television.

The One Chicago shows are produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment. All three shows return with new seasons Oct. 4 on NBC.