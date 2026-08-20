Colman Domingo Limited Series ‘The Headlands House’ Lands at Netflix

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Colman Domingo-led limited series “The Headlands House” has landed at Netflix following a competitive bidding war, TheWrap has learned.

The thriller series is currently in development at the streamer from writer and executive producer Cameron B. Dupont (“Yellowjackets”). Domingo will also executive produce with Raúl Domingo for Edith Productions, and Patrick Moran will serve as an executive producer for PKM Productions.

AMC Studios will produce the television series.

“A marriage begins to fracture after a gay couple move into their dream home, only to discover that its prior residents were brutally murdered on the property—and that their own lives may now be in danger, too,” a logline for the series reads.

This project is the latest of Domingo’s with the streamer. He most recently appeared in “The Four Seasons” and was nominated for his appearance in the comedy series. His other Netflix credits include “The Madness,” “Rustin” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

His upcoming film with Netflix “An Innocent Girl” started production in the spring. Domingo will star alongside Kerry Washington, James Marsden and Chloe East.

The “Euphoria” star also has a previous relationship with AMC Global Media. He has starred in “Fear the Walking Dead,” which ran for eight seasons at the network. His production company Edith Productions also has a first-look deal with the studio.

“The Headlands House” is an original IP for Netflix and will join its drama slate. Harlan Coben thriller adaptation “I Will Find You” scored big this year, making its way onto Netflix’s Most Watched series list with nearly 113 million views.

Dupont will write and executive produce the series. He is best known for his work on “Yellowjackets” and “Designated Survivor.”