Comcast’s Xfinity to Launch Creator Reality Series ‘Best in Class’ Hosted by Katie Feeney

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Comcast is increasing its investment in creators. Comcast’s Xfinity will launch “Best in Class” on Aug. 5, reality competition series that’s designed to discover the next breakout college social media creator. Katie Feeney will how the series.

The creator-focused seven-episode series will bring together six college creators from different backgrounds and universities under one roof. They will then have to compete in a series of content creation challenges, all of which are naturally powered by Xfinity wifi. At the end of the series, one creator will be named “valedictorian” and earn a six-figure brand partnership with Xfinity. New episodes will air weekly on Xfinity’s Instagram and TikTok channels.

Feeney is the perfect host for a competition of this kind. The creator with more than 8 million followers on TikTok and Instagram cemented herself as a respected sports journalist while still in college. She’s also been named as one of the creators on the 2026 TIME100 Creators list.

“We didn’t want to simply attach ourselves to creator culture – we wanted to help create it. Creators are reshaping culture and entertainment, and they each depend on one essential tool: a reliable connection,” said Julie Scelzo, chief creative officer at Xfinity. “By bringing together rising talent, premium storytelling and the reliable connection that makes it all possible, we’re creating a new kind of entertainment experience built for how audiences discover and engage with content today.”

“Creators today aren’t just posting content — they’re building brands, launching businesses and turning their passions into real careers,” said Feeney. “What I love most about this series is that it’s not just about growing as creators — it’s about finding your people. Watching these students support each other, swap ideas and build a community has been incredible. They’re talented, relatable and completely themselves, and I think that’s what viewers are really going to connect with.”

The series is produced by NBCUniversal’s Rock Studios, the studio that’s produced brand work for series like “Love Island” and “The Traitors.”