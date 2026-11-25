“Glee” star Jenna Ushkowitz says the show’s Season 5 tribute to Corey Monteith should not have been filmed so soon after his death.

“It was like too soon for that,” Ushkowitz told the “We Need to Talk” podcast about the period following Monteith’s death. The actor died from a drug overdose on July 13, 2013 at age 31. “Was not fun. Don’t want to remember that time,” she added.

Production on the tribute episode, titled “The Quarterback” after Monteith’s character Finn, reportedly began on August 23, 2013, five weeks after Monteith’s death.

Kevin Mchale, Chris Colfer, Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley, Cory Monteith and Lea Michele in “Glee.” (Fox)

“Nobody had the tools,” Ushkowitz recalled of how the cast and crew felt at the time. “To shoot ‘The Quarterback’ was just, I think it wasn’t the right thing. And I think everybody collectively agrees that that’s maybe not the thing we should have done, because we were grieving both privately and publicly.”

“I think the fans definitely needed something because they loved Cory so dearly like we did. And Finn so dearly. But it’s a really hard thing to be grieving your friend and being a character grieving their friend at the same time,” she added.

“We’ve mourned Cory, but now we’re mourning Finn. So it’s kind of like two people in that one person,” Matthew Morrison told E! News at the time. Morrison played Will Schuester for all six seasons of the FOX musical show, which wrapped in 2015.

Tragedy would strike the “Glee” cast twice more, with Mark Salling (Puck) dying by suicide in 2018 and Naya Rivera (Santana) drowning in 2020.

In October 2016, a “Glee” reboot was greenlit, with Disney+ and Hulu granting a series order from 20th Television, 17 years after the original series first launched on Fox.