Craig Conover to Lead First Scripted Bravo Microdrama Series ‘Charmed By a Southern Monster’

Craig Conovor will star in Bravo’s first scripted microdrama series “Charmed By a Southern Monster,” streaming exclusively on Peacock.

This announcement came alongside more renewals and series announcements ahead of Bravo Fan Fest in Charleston, South Carolina. The network also greenlit “Next Gen Atlanta” and renewed “Next Gen NYC,” “Southern Hospitality” and “In The City.”

“Charmed by a Southern Monster” will launch on Peacock Monday, Nov. 9 with the “Southern Charm” star as Hunter Caldwell and Nicole Mattox (“Lady Outlaw”) as Maeve Marchant. The series blends the format’s typical soapy romance with workplace rivalry and small-town mystery.

Maeve, a brilliant corporate fixer sent to convince and seduce Hunter, a rumored murderer, into selling his family’s estate, but when she discovers that the town’s most feared man may actually be its most misunderstood, and the only person who can protect her from her dangerous ex-boyfriend, Maeve becomes entangled in Hunter’s world, according to the series logline.

“Charmed by a Southern Monster” is produced by Micromaker and Haymaker East. Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert and Jesse Light executive produce, and Caroline Bomback co-executive produces. Written by Lyla Trilling. Directed by Yoraiia.

Peacock had previously released two unscripted microdramas series starring Bravo talent. “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy hosted her own show “Salon Confessionals,” and “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Heather Gay’s daughter Georgia did a day-in-the-life style series at UMiami “Campus Confessional: Miami.”

Those Peacock microdramas were also a joint production with Micromaker and Haymaker East.

The cast has not yet been unveiled for “Next Gen Atlanta,” but like the New York City version the series will follow a new generation of rising personalities making their mark on the city. Some have famous ties, while others are building their reputations from the ground up.