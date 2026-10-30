‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ to End With Season 20 on Paramount+

The evolution has reached its final stage! “Criminal Minds: Evolution” is set to end with Season 20 next year on Paramount+.

The Skydance streamer broke the news Friday while sharing some first-look photos of the upcoming final batch of episodes, which will air sometime in 2027.

Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, RJ Hatanaka, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster are all set to return. This will mark the fifth season of the revival after its debut in 2022. The original “Criminal Minds” ran for 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020 on CBS.

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” (Paramount+)

“It’s hard to put into words what ‘Criminal Minds’ has meant to all of us who have been fortunate enough to be part of this extraordinary journey, first on CBS for 15 seasons and then on Paramount+ for five,” showrunner and EP Erica Messer said in a Friday statement. “While suddenly navigating the end of this chapter, I’m filled with gratitude for our remarkable cast, writers, directors and crew who have poured their hearts into this show, and for the incredible fans around the world whose unwavering loyalty has kept ‘Criminal Minds’ going for two decades. We’re looking forward to sharing Season 20 with everyone, and celebrating the legacy of this special show we’ve all built together.”

Season 19 ended by closing the book on Zach Gilford’s Voit and offering up a slight time jump, meaning the BAU’s final milestone season could go anywhere.

Produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios, additional executive producers include Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, Stacey Hardt and Mark Gordon.

All 19 seasons of “Criminal Minds” and “Evolution” are available to stream on Paramount+ ahead of the Season 20 premiere in 2027.