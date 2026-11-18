The “Dancing With the Stars” semi-finalists battled it out for their place in the Season 35 finale.

Each of the couples performed one final ballroom dance style and one final Latin dance style in hopes of earning their spot in the finale. After two perfect scores, the couple that was sent home was Harry Shum Jr. and his partner Jenna Johnson.

“I want to say you have been dealing with everything with grace, with the noise outside and teaching me the things that I have only dreamed of to learn,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” star said. “This has been one of the most beautiful experiences.”

The actor consistently scored at the top of the leaderboard, but his scores alone were not enough to seal his spot in the finale. Tatyana Ali, Ezra Frech, Amber Glenn, Maura Higgins and Connor Wood will all advance to the final week of competition.

Host Alfonso Ribeiro announced during the competition that next week “DWTS” will be live at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET nationwide for the first time in the series over 20-year history. Fans across the United States will be able to watch the competition and vote in real time.

Keep reading for a full breakdown.

Connor Wood and his partner Rylee Arnold danced a 50s-style jive to “Blue Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley. The jive put the duo’s energy and connection to the test. Bruno Tonioli asked the comedian to continue to work on his timing, a note he has gotten consistently this season. Carrie Ann Inaba wanted to see the podcaster’s confidence come back and own the floor.

Harry Shum Jr. brought his power and precision to the ballroom with a paso doble routine to “We Found Love” by Rihanna. In rehearsal, the actor told his partner Jenna Johnson that she was his first formal dance teacher. The judges commended the “Grey’s Anatomy” star for his knee walks and other signature Latin ballroom moves.

“That was the paso doble of the season,” Inaba said.

“Two equally powered dancers at the peak of their form,” Tonioli added.

Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr. (Credit: ABC)

Maura Higgins wowed the judges with her groovy salsa routine. The reality star said in her package that she found “everything difficult” about the Latin dance style but turned out a perfect score for the routine. Inaba’s jaw dropped to the floor as she praised Higgins for her control in the slow, syncopated routine. Tonioli said he “couldn’t believe it.” “What an exhibition of a samba,” Hough said, calling the routine “beautifully satisfying.”

Paralympian Ezra Sosa put his physical abilities to the ultimate test with a quickstep to “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down. Tonioli praised the athlete for the level of difficulty in the routine and his partner Daniella Karagach for the content. Inaba was impressed by the track star’s ability to control his momentum in the routine despite the buoyancy of his prosthetic. “You are the definition of defying the odds,” Hough said.

Daniella Karagach and Ezra Frech (Credit: ABC)

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov (Credit: ABC)

Amber Glenn delivered what the judges called a “professional level” salsa with her routine to “Bemba Colorá” by Celia Cruz. The figure skater brought her competitive spirit to the ballroom with her penultimate episode on the show. Hough commended the athlete for channeling her “competitive drive … into making these dances perfection.” The judges awarded the athlete a perfect score.

Tatyana Ali took to the ballroom for a romantic waltz to Journey’s “Open Arms,” channeling the emotion of the song through her movements. She revealed in her package that she wanted to take the judges feedback, specifically regard her extensions. Hough credited the actress for taking the note and reaching with her heart. Tonioli praised the romantic energy between the pair, while Inaba said Ali “makes us all believe we can.”

For the second round of dances, Wood kicked off the competition with a quickstep on Fall Out Boy’s “Dance, Dance.” In rehearsals the comedian described his “love-hate-hate-hate” relationship with his frame. Despite struggling with his breathing and admitting he was nervous in the performance, he powered through the routine. Inaba got up out of her chair and onto the dancefloor — a first in the competition — to give Wood a hug, cheering him on.

Rylee Arnold and Connor Wood (Credit: ABC)

Shum Jr. delivered a standout quickstep, earning his second perfect score of the night. Dancing to the late Naya Rivera’s version of “Valerie,” he drew praise from the judges, with Inaba calling his technique flawless. Tonioli called the performance “impeccable” with Hough declaring, “That is how you quickstep into the finals.” Little did he know, he spoke too soon.

Higgins lit up the ballroom with her second dance, a Viennese waltz to “Shrike” by Hozier. She warned her partner Mark Ballas that the sways and speed of the dance style were unfamiliar for her, but despite her anxieties, she earned praise from Hough, who called her “magic” on the dancefloor, while Tonioli said it was the perfect vehicle to showcase her luxurious technique.

Frech came to play with with a challenging routine that included a dive roll and impressive toe touches, embracing the opportunity to show the differently abled community what’s possible. The paralympian admitted he liked to poke fun at himself sometimes as he danced to “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins. His performance drew an enthusiastic response from the judges, with Inaba praising how controlled yet dynamic he was. The athlete earned his first perfect score of the season.

Glenn did not let up in her final dance of the night with the Viennese Waltz to “Dangerous Woman.” Hough complimented the athlete for her consistency throughout the competition, something the figure skater said did not come as easily to her in her athletic field early on.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik (Credit: ABC)

Ali reflected on her physical transformation post-pardum and the confidence she’s gained throughout the competition. She told her partner Jan Ravnik that she feels lighter and has let go of things she once thought she would carry forever as a new mother. The judges noticed the shift, with Tonioli commending the actress her ability to vamp it up. Hough also applauding her newfound confidence. Inaba called the cha cha routine to “I Like It Like That” by Pete Rodríguez Ali’s “perfection” before giving her her first 10 of the season.

“You not only deserve the spot in the finale. You have earned the right to dance in that finale,” Inaba said. “You’re also doing in heels.”

Next week the season finale of “Dancing With the Stars” will air on ABC live at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

LEADERBOARD: Week 10

Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson: 60

Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov: 60

Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas: 59

Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach: 57

Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik: 55

Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold: 48