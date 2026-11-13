Netflix’s ‘Dept. Q’ Crew Member Dies on Set in Edinburgh: ‘Deeply Shocked and Saddened’

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A crew member died on set of Season 2 of Netflix’s “Dept. Q” in Edinburgh.

The man, still unidentified, was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police reports from Thursday. The crew member is believed to have been killed in an accident at FirstStage Studios, according to local outlets.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of a member of our ‘Dept. Q’ crew,” a spokesperson for Left Bank Pictures said. “Our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time, and we are offering support for those affected.”

Scottish police reported to the scene around 3 p.m. Thursday. A spokesperson for the police said an investigation is underway but that the death is “not being treated as suspicious.”

Netflix and FirstStage Studios have not responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Dept. Q” finished production on Season 2 recently, but the set was still active as crew wrapped. The detective drama was renewed for a second season in August 2025.

FirstStage Studios operates on the site of a former renewable energy company. The studios were first used for “Avengers: Infinity War” before being converted into a permanent studio in 2020, led by Sean Connery’s son Jason.

“Dept. Q” stars Matthew Goode as DCI Carl Morck, leading a team of misfits from the basement of an Edinburgh police station, who is charged with cases previously deemed unsolvable. The series is produced by “The Crown” producer Left Bank. The series has been one of Netflix’s biggest international hits in recent years.