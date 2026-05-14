Dhar Mann’s ‘Unlikely Romances’ to Debut as Samsung TV Plus’s First Original Scripted Series | Exclusive Video

Dhar Mann Studios’ comedy “Unlikely Romances” will premiere as Samsung TV Plus’ first original scripted series this summer, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The four-part anthology series, premiering June 5 followed by weekly episode drops, marks the first creator-led original content deal for the service. “Unlikely Romances” will fall under Samsung TV Plus’s Exclusives banner.

“Unlikely Romances builds on what our audience has always connected with most: emotional stories that make people feel seen, understood, and hopeful,” Mann said. “We’re excited to bring our style of uplifting, audience-first storytelling into a new format and share it with viewers around the world.”

The first trailer, which you can watch below, gives viewers a taste of each of the four improbable matches. The series will explore four tropes in its episodes: “Billionaire Wife Falls for Pool Boy,” “The Fake Marriage,” “Checkmate” and “Tall Girl Falls For Short Boy.”

Set within the same city and shared world, each episode follows two people who, on paper, should never work as a couple, but when unexpected circumstances bring them together, they are forced to challenge theirs and other’s assumptions , and discover that love can break boundaires.

“Here’s to our wives and girlfriends may they never meet,” the trailer begins.

A billionaire’s wife struggles between temptation and love with her pool boy while also trying to keep her family together for her daughter Amelia’s sake and her husband’s fortune.

An interracial couple struggles to win approval from Raj’s Indian mother in “The Fake Marriage.” And “Checkmate” sees a chess nerd break up the school cheer squad to get funding for his chess club.

Finally, a tall girl on the basketball team develops a crush on one of the shortest players on the men’s team. Despite rude comments from bullies at school, the duo pursues a romantic connection

“Unlikely Romances” comes after the launch of the FAST streaming channel Dhar Mann TV last fall. The anthology series joins six-part original docuseries “Hooligans: The ARCH Racing Project with Keanu Reeves & Gard Hollinger,” which is also premiering on the service this summer.

Dhar Mann Studios announced it would produce 13 original episodes for Samsung TV Plus last summer, bringing the popular creator’s brand of storytelling he honed on social media to FAST audiences. Samsung TV Plus has also collaborated with top digital creators Mark Rober and “Challenge Accepted” host Michelle Khare to create their own FAST channels.