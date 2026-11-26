This story contains spoilers for the “Dig” Season 1 finale.

After the discovery of a lifetime goes missing without a trace in Peacock archeological comedy “Dig,” Amy Poehler’s Elise and her gaggle of archaeologists embark on a wild goose chase, only to find that the answer was right in front of them the whole time.

While Elise, Dylan (Geraldine Viswanathan), Clare (Antonia Thomas) and Patty (Finna Strazza) felt confident they had solved the mystery of who stole Pretty Woman, a.k.a. the rare statue of Hera, after Dorothy (Bonita Friedericy) was arrested by the Greek police, the finale reveals it was all a cover-up orchestrated by beloved dig site leader and Elise’s longtime mentor, Neville (Hugh Laurie).

It’s a reveal that Poehler and co-showrunners Mike Schur and J.J. Philibin aimed to breadcrumb, but not give too much away, with Schur telling TheWrap, “audiences are very very savvy, and you have to do a really careful job of hiding the ball into in order for things to actually be surprising.”

“The trick is that you have to mislead the audience, but not lie to them, and so a breakthrough for us was that Dorothy should be part of it too, because then you can do this kind of semi-reveal, where Dorothy’s like, ‘yeah, it was me,’” Schur explained. “The audience is not being lied to — it is Dorothy.”

Hugh Laurie in “Dig” (Peacock)

But the reveal of Neville’s involvement in the wider-reaching conspiracy to sell artifacts under the table turns his perception as a gregarious, beloved leader on its head, especially when his motivation is revealed as solely financial.

“It’s very satisfying because we suspect someone is not playing fair, and it’s also an indication that we have to be careful when we get older that we don’t think things belong to us and that we don’t deserve things just because we’ve worked hard at them,” Poehler said.

The reveal was also the “best way to make use of Hugh’s many talents,” Schur said, with Poehler adding, “he’s so good at playing that turn.” “When his mask drops, it’s pretty scary, and he really adds a lot of stakes, and it really bonds the women,” Poehler said. “They realize like, ‘oh, we’ve given our agency and authority to somebody else, and we have to make sure we don’t do that again.’”

Fina Strazza as Patty, Antonia Thomas as Clare, Geraldine Viswanathan as Dylan in “Dig” (Colleen Hayes/Peacock)

Elise lets Neville off with the promise that he’ll never work at another dig site again, and “Dig” closes out its first season with a happy ending: the artifacts are restored and Pretty Woman is set to stay in the town. And even though Neville is out of the picture, Elise leaves behind the site and sets off on a new adventure.

But that doesn’t mean “Dig” is anywhere near over. Schur revealed the team is working on a “theoretical Season 2” and are shooting for a pickup from Peacock.

“Part of the joy of this is I would say archeological digs happen all over the world, and they also have new people all the time,” Schur said. “All these people who dipped in and out of the world in the first season could come back if we can find a good reason for them to, so it feels like a very rich vein that we tapped into, and we’re hoping … to mine it for a very long time.”

While Greece embraced golden brown tones and a blue sea, Poehler teased Season 2 would bring the crew to a place she describes as “a little bit more fiery and passionate.” ‘Right now what we’re working on is this idea of other people’s past relationships and what we see from that, but just getting to know our characters more, getting to play around together, and still making some kind of like mystery that you care about that you want to figure out,” Poehler said.

TheWrap: It was Amy that first found Excavations but Mike and J.J., what was it about the book that you saw potential in?

Schur: When she told me about it, she said a few things. She said she really identified with the main character, which is why she wanted to act again. She loved the idea of generational divides. We talked early on about how we wanted to really tell a story about about generations in the modern era without ever using that term or saying the word Gen X or Gen Z or whatever. But I think the main thing that we both loved was the idea of the central metaphor of what an archeologist does is they dig through the past to get to the truth of how life was lived, and I think a woman digging back through her own past to kind of make amends with people who she’s had conflicts with in the past, or older versions of herself.

Philibin: And also so much comedic potential. These four very different women in different phases of life coming together felt really rich — we were kind of laughing very early on at stories we could tell. Loved the love story — that was also felt like it had a lot of potential too, and the idea that there was could be a mystery at the center of the story, which felt really exciting and felt like it could really give us some great momentum.

What was it like working with Amy in this capacity as a co-creator?

Schur: She has been producing and directing, and the only difference in her now, as opposed to back then, is that she has developed this really incredible eye for developing material that was just something she hadn’t been doing back when “Parks and Rec” was on — she was really only performing and a little directing, but in the decade or plus since … that’s been her jam.

“Parks and Rec” was a collaboration between the two of us … everything else about that show was the two of us making decisions together, and so in a very real way, it felt a little bit like we ended that show, went to sleep, woke up, and started a new one. It was very fun and and joyful and and fulfilling and all of the things that you would hope it would be. So I’m just very grateful that she picked up the phone and called me.

What was it like embracing this world? How much did you have to learn?

Schur: We had a lot of help. We have a consultant named Joe Rife who teaches at Vanderbilt, who we would send all our scripts to, and he would very gently and kindly correct us in terms of how things worked. We talked to some people who were really UGGs on a dig when they were in college. But the thing about archeological digs, especially the the kind that we portray in the show, is like fundamentally they’re not that different from other workplace comedies that we’ve worked on.

Philibin: It’s summer camp, sort of a workplace, but no one goes home at the end of the day. And that part was really fun … they’re all in their own universe on that on these digs, and that felt really fun to be so far removed from the rest of the world — you and your friends toughing it out every day, battling the heat.

Did having 10 episodes for this first season also help with pacing, rather than the typical eight episodes?

Schur: Yeah, I think it did … the first thing that we thought in the writers’ room, is okay, the first four are Elise and one other person, and getting to know them. So the first one is Elise and Hugh. The second one is Elise and Geraldine. The third one is Elise and Antonia. The fourth one is Elise and Finna, and just that like there’s obviously like plotty stuff happening. You’re advancing the story and you’re developing the central mystery or whatever, but we got to like sink into those relationships a little bit, and I think that’s one of the casualties of these like six or eight episode seasons, especially in season one, is it’s “go go go go go,” you don’t have time for this, and even 10, even just having two more to work with, let us spend the right amount of time explaining who the different women are and how they relate to Elise, and that I think was a real boon, especially in the first season of show.

Geraldine Viswanathan as Dylan, Antonia Thomas as Clare, Jon Pointing as Gary in “Dig” (Colleen Hayes/Peacock)

We still see Elise save Neville along with the rest of the crew. Why did she choose to save him, and is there anything that can be done to mend that relationship?

Poehler: There’s something really interesting about the fact that Elise decides to not burn the whole thing down, that she tells Neville he needs to go and figure out about what he’s done. Because the reality is, good guys and bad guys … life is very complicated and messy. People do things for all sorts of reasons. I like that Elise because she’s very Gen X — I mean, I’ll just speak for myself — it’s harder to become very certain and very morally judgmental the longer you live because you realize that like people are human beings who make mistakes, and so I think Elise has a bit of empathy and sympathy, and maybe the young people watching it will be like, “You gave Neville too much of a break.” But that’s what’s fun about the show is you can relate to being 19 and feeling like the whole world ahead of you, and you can relate to being Neville, like, “I’m the boss. I have a lot of pressure. I’m trying to keep the lights on. You don’t understand how hard it is for me.”

Philibin: I don’t know that Elise could ever totally forgive Neville for what he had done, but we talked about this so much. Should Elise tell the whole truth about what happened? Should Elise protect him? And we knew that Elise would make her decision based on how it would affect her friends. That was her journey throughout the season was developing, letting herself really become attached to Claire, Dylan and Patty, and we knew that she cared about the dig too, and that those were going to be the the two main factors in the decision that she made, and so … it was very clear that she wasn’t bailing out Neville as much as she was protecting her friends and the dig, and we really liked that she was making a complicated, nuanced decision.We certainly we talked about versions where she outed him as the villain and took everybody down, and we sort of thought that this was a little bit more interesting and gave us in the writers’ room a lot more to talk about and to pick apart, and we were hoping that the viewers would have that sort of reaction and debate around it.

Will the core four return for Season 2?

Schur: Oh, for sure. That’s the heart of the show, and that will never change.

Philibin: Wherever they go in the world, it’ll be the four of them.

Is there a chance Hugh could come back as well?

Schur: Of course. Just watching him work was so delightful, and writing for him, and … watching him improvise. He’s just a world class actor. There’s just no two ways about it. A big part of the discussion wa we have to leave this open for him to return, and that would be the plan.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

“Dig” is now streaming on Peacock.