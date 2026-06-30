Disney+ Orders Pilot for ‘Last Kids on Earth’ Live-Action TV Adaptation

The children’s illustrated novel series “The Last Kids on Earth” landed a live-action pilot order at Disney+ on Tuesday.

Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux, who worked together as executive producers on “The Vampire Diaries,” “Gotham Knights” and “Batwoman,” will write, executive produce and showrun the series.

Casting has not yet been made public. Kevin Tancharoen (“The Book of Boba Fett,” “The Brothers Sun”) will direct and executive produce the pilot.

The graphic novel series includes 10 books, along with five standalone sequels. The Disney+ pilot will follow a mismatched group of teens, led by 13-year-old Jack Sullivan, as they band together to defend themselves when monsters overrun their sleepy town of Wakefield, according to the series logline. The pilot is based on the New York Times bestselling book series by Max Brallier.

Brallier, Hillary Zwick Turner, Jennifer Twiner McCarron and Matt Hornburg will serve as nonwriting executive producers on the series, with Hornburg producing for Blue Ant Studios.

Netflix originally adapted the illustrated books into an animated series that premiered in 2019. “The Last Kids on Earth” ran for three seasons at the streamer. Brallier created and executive produced the animated series. The cast included Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, Catherine O’Hara, Keith David, Bruce Campbell, Garland Whitt, Montserrat Hernandez, Charles Demers and Nick Wolfhard.

This Disney+ pilot order comes after the streamer announced a new “Aquamarine” TV pilot in the works with Emma Roberts attached as an executive producer and to guest star.

“The Bold Type” creator Sarah Watson will write the pilot and will serve as an executive producer alongside Susan Cartsonis, who served as a producer for “Aquamarine.”