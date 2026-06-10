‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special Scrapped as Showrunner Russell T Davies Exits BBC Series

“Doctor Who” will not have a Christmas special this year, showrunner Russell T Davies revealed on Wednesday as he announced his exit from the BBC One series.

“And so GOODBYE from me to ‘Doctor Who’ but HELLO to a big new future for the show, as the BBC announces it’s putting the show out to tender. As a result, there won’t be a Christmas Special — we only cooked that up to guarantee a future when no one knew what would happen, but now we do know, there’s no need for it,” the executive producer wrote on Instagram. “You’ll have to wait a bit longer for new ‘Doctor Who’… but you’ll be waiting for MORE ‘Doctor Who’ than a one-off. So it’s worth it!”

The most recent “Doctor Who” Christmas special aired in December 2024, while Ncuti Gatwa’s time in the iconic role then came to an end in May 2025. The BBC is now welcoming other production companies to pitch themselves as co-producers for future episodes.

“For the record: there was no script, I never wrote it, and no actor was ever approached to play the next Doctor. You may disagree; fine, sit in that chair and wait to be proved right. You’ll wait a lonnng time,” Davies added. “Now I’m as excited as anyone to see what comes next! Will they keep the theme tune? Will they lose the blue box? Will they bring back the Drahvin?! It’s all up for grabs, which is so ‘Doctor Who,’ exciting and unpredictable and new! Here comes the future, vworp vworp.”

BBC Studios Productions has produced the longtime sci-fi series since 2016, with Bad Wolf co-producing 2023-2025 in line with Disney+’s distribution involvement.

“This decision was not taken lightly, and we know it will be disappointing for fans,” the broadcaster said in a statement. “But in order to set the show up for future series, it was decided that, rather than bridge the gap with a one-off special, we are choosing to push forward to invest in the long-term future of the show which ensures that when the Tardis lands once more, it does so in all its glory.”

Davies had worked as head writer on the revival era of the show from 2005 to 2010 and again from 2023 to 2025, taking over for Chris Chibnall (who himself replaced Steven Moffat).