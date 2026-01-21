Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia Fall in Love and Into a Murder Investigation in ‘56 Days’ Trailer

Get the countdown going, because there’s 28 days to go until Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia fall in love and into a murder investigation in their twisted Prime Video series, “56 Days.”

Adapted from Catherine Ryan Howard’s best-selling novel, the 8-episode show follows “Oliver and Ciara, who, after meeting randomly in a supermarket, fall for each other fast, and dangerously hard,” as seen in Wednesday’s new trailer.

“Fifty-six days later, homicide investigators arrive at Oliver’s apartment to find an unidentified body — brutally murdered and intentionally decomposed. Did he kill her? Did she kill him?” the logline teases. “Intercutting between an intense single day in the present investigation, and the twisted trajectory of the young lovers’ affair in the past, the series is both a unique crime story and a riveting, sexy, psychological thriller.”

“We got to be great friends with author Catherine Ryan Howard whose book gave us a sexy, emotional, thrill-ride of a show where everything pays off in the end,” said creators/writers/EPs Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher.

Karla Souza and Dorian Missick also star. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Atomic Monster, other executive producers include Sandrine Gros d’Aillon, James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett, with Danielle Bozzone overseeing. Author Catherine Ryan Howard will also serve as co-executive producer.

“56 Days” premieres Feb. 18 on Prime Video.