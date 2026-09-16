‘DWTS’ Season 35 Kicks Off With Nearly 7 Million Viewers, Biggest Premiere in 6 Years

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“Dancing With Stars” is not missing a beat with viewers. Night one of the Season 35 premiere event on Tuesday gathered 6.67 million viwers across ABC and Disney+, a 24% increase from the previous season and the biggest premiere ratings since Season 29 in 2020.

Among adults 18-49, the “Dancing With the Stars” premiere marked a 40% increase from last year’s premiere scoring a 1.48. That’s the show’s best premiere performance in the key adult demographic in nine years. The numbers also marks the top entertainment telecast in the demo since the 2026 Oscars, per Nielsen live+same day data.

The network also touted the “DWTS” surge among young women, scoring a 2.53 rating among women 18-34, the best season premiere delivering in 13 years — since the Season 17 premiere in 2013.

The strong numbers pushed ABC to win Tuesday night with an average of 5.34 million total viewers and 1.06 rating among adults 18-49, a 38% lead over second-place NBC in total viewers and 221% in the demo.

“DWTS” kicked off its two-night premiere event Tuesday, spotlighting the male celebrities on the ABC competition’s Season 35 cast. Paralympian Ezra Frech and “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Glee” were the standouts of the first episode. Wednesday’s episode puts the spotlight on the ladies, including “The Rookie” star Jenna Dewan, movie star Julia Stiles and “Summer House” star Ciara Miller.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns to its regular Tuesdays timeslot next week on ABC and Disney+, and streams the next day on Hulu.