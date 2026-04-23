Elizabeth Banks to Star In, EP Retirement Home Sex Comedy at Apple TV

Apple TV is adding to its growing comedy slate, setting a new half-hour series starring and executive produced by four-time Emmy nominee Elizabeth Banks.

The untitled series comes from creators Liz Heldens and Matt Ward and is slated to begin production in Los Angeles later this year. Heldens is known for shows like “Will Trent” and “Friday Night Lights,” while Ward is known for “The Big Leap” and “Best Medicine.”

The comedy centers on Heidi, a recently divorced woman determined to carve out a fresh start for herself and her children. Her plans for a second act take an unexpected turn when she finds herself coordinating sex dates within her father’s retirement community. The situation forces Heidi into an unlikely partnership with her father’s girlfriend’s perpetually single son, according to the official release.

The series is produced by Apple TV in partnership with 20th Television. Heldens and Ward will serve as showrunners and executive producers, with Banks executive producing alongside Max Handelman and Krissy Wall under Brownstone Productions. Jonathan Krisel is attached to direct the pilot and also executive produce, with additional executive producers including Quinn Haberman for Selfish Mermaid, and Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

The project continues Apple TV’s push into premium comedy programming, following the success of acclaimed series like “Ted Lasso” and awards darling “The Studio.”

Banks has become a TV staple in recent years, appearing in the Amazon thriller series “The Better Sister” opposite Jessica Biel. She also starred in Peacock’s “The Miniature Wife.”