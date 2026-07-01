Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

All the Songs in Amazon’s ‘Elle’ Soundtrack, From Mariah Carey to Bikini Kill

The “Legally Blonde” prequel series leans into 90s nostalgia with hits from Radiohead, The Cranberries and more

Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree) in "Elle" (Credit: Jessica Brooks/Prime Video)

Prime Video’s “Elle” yanks Elle Woods from her picture-perfect Bel-Air dreamhouse and places her in gloomy Seattle, bringing with it the city’s signature 90s grunge movement.

The soundtrack for the first season of the “Legally Blonde” prequel series matches this grunge aesthetic. The pilot begins with Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy” as the backdrop to Elle’s Sweet Sixteen party and ends with “Creep” by Radiohead, setting up the dichotomy between Elle and her less bubbly Seattle classmates.

The Hello Sunshine production also features hits from the B-52s, Queen, Pearl Jam and The Cranberries. Elle (Lexi Minetree) even makes a splash in a pivotal pool party karaoke scene, singing “Just a Girl” by No Doubt, while other characters later in the series rock out to a 1988 Nirvana hit.

Check out the full “Elle” Season 1 tracklist below.

Elle, Lexi Minetree
Read Next
Finding 'Elle': Watch Lexi Minetree's Audition That Landed Her the 'Legally Blonde' Prequel

Episode 1: “Pilot”

  • “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey
  • “Walking on Broken Glass” by Annie Lennox
  • “Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman?” by Bryan Adams
  • “Just A Memory” by Endangered Species
  • “Roam” by The B-52s
  • “Shove” by L7
  • “New Sensation” by INXS
  • “Creep” by Radiohead

Episode 2: “No Silly, I Go Here”

  • “Shiny Happy People” by R.E.M.
  • “I Am A Poseur” by X-Ray Spex
  • “Don’t Touch My Bikini” by Halo Benders
  • “Spin The Bottle” by Juliana Hatfield

Episode 3: “You’re Not the Girl I Thought You Were”

  • “Pretty in Pink” by The Psychedelic Furs
  • “Bitch Theme” by Bratmobile
  • “Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden
  • “Nancy Sin” by Beat Happening
  • “Just A Girl” (by No Doubt) performed by Lexi Minetree (Elle Woods) and Zac Looker (Dustin)
  • “Wonderwall” (by Oasis) performed by Tom Everett Scott (Wyatt Woods)
  • “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes

Episode 4: “I’m Not Afraid of a Challenge”

  • “Planet Love” by The Dylans
  • “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen
  • “Seether” by Veruca Salt
  • “Super Crush” by Tiger Trap
  • “Cornflake Girl” by Tori Amos
  • “Bells Ring” by Mazzy Star
Lexi Minetree
Read Next
‘Elle’ Star Lexi Minetree Shows Off Her Jennifer Coolidge Impression in Late Night Debut | Video

Episode 5: “Trust Me, I Can Handle Anything”

  • “Eternal Flame” by The Bangles
  • “Typical Girls” by The Slits
  • “Let Me Be Your Bible” by Susan Voelz
  • “Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)” by Los Del Rio
  • “Like A Fool” by Superchunk

Episode 6: “Whoever Said Orange Is the New Pink Was Seriously Disturbed”

  • “Rebel Girl” by Bikini Kill
  • “Go” by Pearl Jam
  • “Dont You Forget About Me” by Simple Minds

Episode 7: “You Picked the Wrong Girl”

  • “Blister In The Sun” by Violent Flames
  • “Dreams” by The Cranberries
  • “Whoomp There It Is” by Tag Team

Episode 8: “What, Like It’s Hard”

  • “Creep” by Radiohead
  • “Two Princes” by Spin Doctors
  • “It’s A Beautiful Life” by Ace of Base
  • “This Heaven Has Bars” by Pot Valiant
  • “Don’t Let the Soap Run Out” by The Meices
  • “High School” (original song) performed by Liz (Gabrielle Policano)
  • “Love Buzz” performed by Liz (Policano), originally by Shocking Blue (1969) and later covered by Nirvana (1988)

All eight episodes of “Elle” premiered on Prime Video Wednesday.

elle-lexi-minetree-prime-video
Read Next
‘Elle’ Review: Amazon’s Dull ‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel Series Is Awkward and Forced

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments