All the Songs in Amazon’s ‘Elle’ Soundtrack, From Mariah Carey to Bikini Kill

Prime Video’s “Elle” yanks Elle Woods from her picture-perfect Bel-Air dreamhouse and places her in gloomy Seattle, bringing with it the city’s signature 90s grunge movement.

The soundtrack for the first season of the “Legally Blonde” prequel series matches this grunge aesthetic. The pilot begins with Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy” as the backdrop to Elle’s Sweet Sixteen party and ends with “Creep” by Radiohead, setting up the dichotomy between Elle and her less bubbly Seattle classmates.

The Hello Sunshine production also features hits from the B-52s, Queen, Pearl Jam and The Cranberries. Elle (Lexi Minetree) even makes a splash in a pivotal pool party karaoke scene, singing “Just a Girl” by No Doubt, while other characters later in the series rock out to a 1988 Nirvana hit.

Check out the full “Elle” Season 1 tracklist below.

Episode 1: “Pilot”

“Fantasy” by Mariah Carey

“Walking on Broken Glass” by Annie Lennox

“Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman?” by Bryan Adams

“Just A Memory” by Endangered Species

“Roam” by The B-52s

“Shove” by L7

“New Sensation” by INXS

“Creep” by Radiohead

Episode 2: “No Silly, I Go Here”

“Shiny Happy People” by R.E.M.

“I Am A Poseur” by X-Ray Spex

“Don’t Touch My Bikini” by Halo Benders

“Spin The Bottle” by Juliana Hatfield

Episode 3: “You’re Not the Girl I Thought You Were”

“Pretty in Pink” by The Psychedelic Furs

“Bitch Theme” by Bratmobile

“Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden

“Nancy Sin” by Beat Happening

“Just A Girl” (by No Doubt) performed by Lexi Minetree (Elle Woods) and Zac Looker (Dustin)

“Wonderwall” (by Oasis) performed by Tom Everett Scott (Wyatt Woods)

“What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes

Episode 4: “I’m Not Afraid of a Challenge”

“Planet Love” by The Dylans

“Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

“Seether” by Veruca Salt

“Super Crush” by Tiger Trap

“Cornflake Girl” by Tori Amos

“Bells Ring” by Mazzy Star

Episode 5: “Trust Me, I Can Handle Anything”

“Eternal Flame” by The Bangles

“Typical Girls” by The Slits

“Let Me Be Your Bible” by Susan Voelz

“Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)” by Los Del Rio

“Like A Fool” by Superchunk

Episode 6: “Whoever Said Orange Is the New Pink Was Seriously Disturbed”

“Rebel Girl” by Bikini Kill

“Go” by Pearl Jam

“Dont You Forget About Me” by Simple Minds

Episode 7: “You Picked the Wrong Girl”

“Blister In The Sun” by Violent Flames

“Dreams” by The Cranberries

“Whoomp There It Is” by Tag Team

Episode 8: “What, Like It’s Hard”

“Creep” by Radiohead

“Two Princes” by Spin Doctors

“It’s A Beautiful Life” by Ace of Base

“This Heaven Has Bars” by Pot Valiant

“Don’t Let the Soap Run Out” by The Meices

“High School” (original song) performed by Liz (Gabrielle Policano)

“Love Buzz” performed by Liz (Policano), originally by Shocking Blue (1969) and later covered by Nirvana (1988)

All eight episodes of “Elle” premiered on Prime Video Wednesday.