‘Emily in Paris’ Heads to Greece for Final Season Dropping Christmas Eve | Photos

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The sixth and final season of “Emily in Paris” will see Lily Collins’ Emily head to Greece as she seemingly accepts the invitation from Lucas Bravo’s Gabriel made in the Season 5 finale.

As for how their rendezvous in Greece goes, all will be revealed when “Emily in Paris” drops its sixth and final season Netflix on Dec. 24. Season 6 is currently filming in France.

“I wanted the final season to feel like the biggest ‘Emily in Paris’ experience yet. We went to multiple locations this season, and Greece was somewhere we really wanted to showcase in a spectacular way,” creator Darren Star said in a statement. “That’s part of the fantasy of Europe: you’re always within reach of another extraordinary place, another culture, another adventure. I wanted the audience to have that vicarious experience of traveling right along with Emily.”



The official logline for Season 6 is as follows: “Stepping into a new era of ambition and romance, Emily faces defining choices that test her ultimate loyalties. But as unexpected career conflicts and shifting relationships force her to reevaluate where her true future lies, she must make one final choice between her career, her heart, and the life she’s built in Paris.”

Beyond Collins and Bravo, the returning cast includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Minnie Driver as Princess Jane and Paul Forman as Nico.

Check out the first-look images for “Emily in Paris” Season 6 below: