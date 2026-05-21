‘Emily in Paris’ to End With Season 6 on Netflix

“Emily in Paris” is ready to say au revoir — but not before bringing Netflix viewers one last adventure with its sixth and final season.

Production is now underway in Greece, the streamer announced on Thursday as star Lily Collins teased what’s to come in a behind-the-scenes video.

“After six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper, I’m here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final. Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily’s adventure of a lifetime,” she shared. “Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we’re now filming. I can’t wait for all of the magic ahead and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet.”

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/91ung0bfqjc

“Making ‘Emily in Paris’ with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime. As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you,” creator Darren Star added in a statement. “Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have ‘Emily in Paris!’”

“Emily in Paris” premiered in October 2020 and has spent 32 weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list across its five existing seasons, reaching No. 1 in 90 countries in the process.

In addition to Collins, it stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and Lucien Laviscount.