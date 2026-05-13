‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ to End With Season 5 at Netflix

“The Lincoln Lawyer” is trying his last case. The Netflix legal drama will wrap up with its upcoming fifth and final season, the streamer revealed Wednesday.

“All good things must come to an end, but thankfully sometimes how they come to an end is up to us. From the very beginning, the mission was always not only to tell the story of Mickey Haller and his compatriots, but also to give that story a proper conclusion. And while it is of course bittersweet, it’s also an amazing opportunity to bring this adventure to a close and perhaps chart a new course for some of our characters into the future,” creator Ted Humphrey and co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez said in a statement.

“We are immensely grateful to Netflix and A+E Studios for the opportunity to land this plane the right way,” the statement continued. “But most of all, we are grateful to the fans all around the world for watching and supporting the show. We promise you, we are right now building a final season that will provide the satisfying finale Mickey Haller deserves. We can’t wait to share it with you!”

The news comes as production is underway for the fifth season in Los Angeles. “The Lincoln Lawyer” received the greenlight ahead of the Season 4 premiere earlier this year.

Alongside news that the fifth season would be its last, Netflix unveiled six new recurring guest stars for Season 5, including Amy Aquino (“Bosch”) as Judge Olivia Alcott, Angela Trimbur (“Search Party”) as Felicia and Elpidia Carrillo (“Blue Beetle”) as Muriel Perez.

Nate Corddry (“The Testaments”) also joins as Jimmy Finch, while Tricia Helfer (“Battlestar Galactica”) boards as Brooke Miller and Keir O’Donnell (“High Desert”) joins as DDA Lucas Peralta.

They’ll join previously announced new guest stars Chris Diamantopoulos, Corbin Bernsen, Diane Guerrero, Iker Garcia, Patty Guggenheim, Richard Cabral, Steve Howey and Teresa Maria, as well as returning recurring guest stars Neve Campbell, Krista Warner, Angelica Maria and Gigi Zumbado.

The main cast of “The Lincoln Lawyer” includes Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Cobie Smulders.

Season 5 consists of 10 episodes, inspired by the seventh book in “The Lincoln Lawyer” series, “Resurrection Walk,” by author Michael Connelly.