All the Songs in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5

As “Emily in Paris” Season 5 sees a Roman iteration of Lily Collins’ Emily, the Netflix series’ soundtrack embraces plenty of French and Italian hits, and when Emily stumbles into the American Embassy, the only appropriate track is, of course, Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.”

Meanwhile, as Ashley Park’s Mindy ascends into international stardom, “Emily in Paris” Season 5 features Park’s rendition of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” Britney Spears’ “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “It’s Raining Men” and “Come What May.”

See the full list of songs featured in “Emily in Paris” Season 5 below.

Episode 1 (“La Dolce Emily”):

“Mi Ami Mi Odi” by Elodie

“Run Run” by Kid Francescoli

“Sei Tutta Un Rock” (1959) by Nick Pagano

“Faience” by Alex 100, November Ultra

“Tutti a Vendere il Rex” by Nino Rota from “Amarcord”

“Sur Les Quais du Vieux Paris” by Lucienne Delyle

“Racconti d’Amore” by Piero Piccioni

“OMG (feat. Louis Sixteen)” by Dopamoon

Episode 2 (“Got to be Real”):

“Ma Che Bella Compagnia” by Melania, Christian Lisi

“Cuba Libre” by Nico LaOnda

“La Vita Fantastica” by Dopamoon

“A Roma Tutto È Bello” (1960) by Miranda Martino

“Espresso” performed by Ashley Park

“Mille Incendi” by Anthony Lazaro

“Neon Love” by Odessa

“Caramal (Mon Coeur S’ouvre à Toi)” by Munya

“Got to Be Real” by Cheryl Lynn

Episode 3 (“Intimissimi Issues”):

“Wait for Me” by Franky Selector feat. Banda Maje

“Ciao Milano” by Spring in July

“Maladdiction” by Kiz

“Libertango” — recording used for Mindy and Alfie’s dance scene

“Please” by Ex Habit Omido

“Sintetica” by Rosario Ligammari, Vasily Igor, Ky Phung, François Nguyen

“Amore Bello” by Kid Francescoli

Episode 4 (“Rome Has Fallen”):

“Canta” by Julietta, The Human Experience, David Satori

“Quando Ti Vedo Così” by Sergio Sandrini

“La Più Dolce Serenata” by Rosetta Fucci

“Buscie D’Ammore” by Mimi Doris

“A Vucchella” by Tony Dalli, Roland Shaw & His Orchestra

“Io Voglio Te” (1959) by Maurizio Arena

“Besties Only” by Ruby Red

“Bricks in a Wall” by SLUMB feat. Aurus

“Weekend a Rome” (cover) by The Rodeo

Episode 5 (“Bonjour Paris!”):

“Eau Froide” by Rallye

“Codeine” by Metro Verlaine

“Sous Les Néons (feat. Jeanne Bonjour)” by Slowaves

“Oops! I Did It Again” performed by Ashley Park

“Rétrograde” by Ferielle

“Massive Alright” by Benjamin Nakache, Campbell E Browning, David Bossan, Matthieu Rosenzweig

“Piège de la Nuit” by Chambre 317

“En Boucle” by Caroco

“L’Amour Incertain” by Dorothee Rascle, Marie Morales Lopez De Lerena

“Je Danse, Ce Soir” by Mirabell ft. Clyde

“L’Amour Ca Vient et Puis Ca Passe (1945)” by Roberte Marna

“Je Te Pardonne” by Marvin Marchand

“White Flag (Cover)” by UTO

Episode 6 (“The One Where Emily Goes to the Embassy”):

“I Don’t Want to Be Friends” by Rosemary Fairweather

“Pantera Blue” by Nara Sayonara

“Stay As You Are” by Msaki & Tubatsi

“Rockin’ Good Time” by Sharon Mayeux

“You Don’t Know” by Paul Cox

“Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus

“Moi Je” by Lou De La Falaise

“Sometime Ago” by Slowwind

“Un Air de Fête” by Corine

Episode 7 (“Second Chances”):

“Strange Love” by Panache!

“Carmen (Blanche Palace Remix)” by Mathilda

“Bel et Bien” by Matild

“Petite Larme” by Jim Caplan

“Reve Party” by Bolivard

“Un Jour ou l’Autre” by Juniore

“It’s Raining Men” performed by Ashley Park

Episode 8 (“Fashion Statement”):

“Facile Da Dire” (Italian version) by Sasha Distel

“Viens (Radio Edit)” by Motel Club

“Fresh Out of the Oven” by Tony Brown

“Viens, Maintenant” by Fervorr

“Nowhere I’d Rather Be” by Falamour

“Libertango” (Remix by HENRI)

“OMG (Feat. Louis Sixteen)” by Dopamoon

“L’Oddeur de Tes 2 Yeux” by Vérité Absolue

“You Always Say (feat. Prudence)” by French 79

Episode 9 (“La Belle Époque”):

“BFF (ft Les Files et Christophe)” by Dopamoon

“Quelqu’un Quelque Part” by Clio

“Le Feu” by Walter Astral

“Hold Up” by Axel Enderlin

“Come What May” performed by Ashley Park

“Le Luci Della Città” by Anthony Lazaro

Episode 10 (“Veni, Vidi, Venezia”):

“Stradivarius” by Piergiorgio Farina

“Amaro Erotico” by D’aniello

“C’ E’ Un Francese” by Musica Da Ripostiglio

“Singin’ in the Rain” by Gene Kelley

“Singin’ in the Rain” (Remix) by Obsimo

“Affection” by Rose Rose

“Run to You” by Lanney x RAY

“Evviva II Surf” by Mimi Berté

“Sky Queen (Night Version)” by Rose Rose