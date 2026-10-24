Emily Osment Asked for Intimacy Coordinator Over ‘Uncomfortable’ Age Gap With Co-Star on ‘Young Sheldon’

“Young Sheldon” star Emily Osment shared she asked for an intimacy coordinator over the “uncomfortable” age gap between herself and her on-screen love interest, Montana Jordan.

The actress, who joined the CBS comedy in its fifth season as the much-older love interest of Jordan’s character Georgie Cooper, admitted in Jessica Radloff’s book, “Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw’s-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy,” that she had some “concern[s]” about their age gap.

Namely, Osment revealed that she felt “uncomfortable” with their planned kissing scenes, since she was 30 and Jordan was just 18 at the time.

“That made me uncomfortable. He was a baby! A baby with a mullet. So I spoke to [producer] Tim Marx, and obviously they were not able to get one that late in the day, but for the next few episodes they had one there, since the relationship between them escalates,” Osment, who played Mandy McAllister on “The Big Bang Theory” spin-off, shared. “It made everything easier having one there. I think it’s something that’s really important.”

She added: “I don’t know if Montana even knew if he could ask for that. Like, let’s give him the option, too. Make him comfortable. And he’s such a sweet kid, I think he would just eat his discomfort. But I love those guys, and I’m really happy it got to the point where they were able to do that [for us].”

Elsewhere in the book, director Alex Reid admitted they “totally dropped the ball” on an intimacy coordinator at first, citing the show’s lack of sex scenes as the reason for the oversight.

“I have a photo between takes of them sitting in that car when we shot that, and they’re looking off in other directions. I showed it to Emily and she said, ‘Yeah, that was so uncomfortable for both of us, because we didn’t know each other,’” Reid noted. “It wasn’t even about the lack of an intimacy coordinator. It’s just you’re having to make out with somebody you just kind of met. Obviously they worked that out, and they have a great chemistry now, but that was kind of embarrassing.”

Things between Osment and Jordan moved forward swimmingly on “Young Sheldon,” with the former getting promoted to series regular for Season 6 and staying with the comedy until its end in 2024. Osment and Jordan now lead the “Young Sheldon” spin-off “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” which is currently in its third season.