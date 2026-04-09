Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

Emma Roberts Teases ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 Return: ‘Surprise, Bitch’ | Video

The actress will reprise her role as witch Madison Montgomery, one of Miss Robichaux’s pupils at the Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies

Raquel Harris
Emma Roberts, Emma Roberts in "American Horror Story" Teaser(Getty Images, Instagram)
Emma Roberts, Emma Roberts in "American Horror Story" Teaser(Credit: Getty Images, Instagram)

Emma Roberts teased that she’ll be making her “American Horror Story” comeback for Season 13, reprising her role as witch Madison Montgomery, one of Miss Robichaux’s pupils at the Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies.

“Eleven words. Emma Roberts returns as Madison Montgomery in AHSFX Season 13,” the official “American Horror Story” Instagram posted on Thursday. The announcement was coupled with a video of Roberts in character sitting at a piano.

Makeup effects of a giant tapeworm coming out of Elvira's (Lea Myren) mouth in "The Ugly Stepsister" (Shudder)
Read Next
How 'The Ugly Stepsister' Makeup and Hairstyling Team Brought Body Horror to a Cinderella Story

“Surprise, bitch. Bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,” she says in the brief clip.

Roberts’ character has died and come back to the series a couple of times, with the last time fans got to see her being in Season 8’s “Apocalypse” crossover season between “Coven” and “Murder House.”

On Wednesday, “AHS” shared the first look at Sarah Paulson’s character Cordelia Goode, who will also return for Season 13, which lands in September. The post added that the Robichaux Academy has been rebuilt in New York City for filming purposes.

Jessica Lange
Read Next
Jessica Lange Returns to 'American Horror Story' — See the First Look

FX and Ryan Murphy Productions celebrated the start of production on “American Horror Story” Season 13 Monday with a look at returning cast member Jessica Lange’s first day on set.

“Day One. The return of Jessica Lange!” the official Ryan Murphy Productions Instagram account wrote in the caption of its Monday post, which shows Lange standing silhouetted in front of a window.

Lange’s undisclosed role in “American Horror Story” Season 13 marks her return to the franchise. It will be her first appearance in an “AHS” season since the show’s eighth.

The full cast announcement for Season 13 includes Paulson, Roberts, Lange, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman.

Ariana Grande, Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson
Read Next
'American Horror Story' Taps Ariana Grande, Jessica Lange and More Favorites for Season 13 Cast

Raquel Harris

Raquel Calhoun

Raquel Calhoun is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR, Fox…

Comments