Emma Roberts Teases ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 Return: ‘Surprise, Bitch’ | Video

Emma Roberts teased that she’ll be making her “American Horror Story” comeback for Season 13, reprising her role as witch Madison Montgomery, one of Miss Robichaux’s pupils at the Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies.

“Eleven words. Emma Roberts returns as Madison Montgomery in AHSFX Season 13,” the official “American Horror Story” Instagram posted on Thursday. The announcement was coupled with a video of Roberts in character sitting at a piano.

“Surprise, bitch. Bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,” she says in the brief clip.

Roberts’ character has died and come back to the series a couple of times, with the last time fans got to see her being in Season 8’s “Apocalypse” crossover season between “Coven” and “Murder House.”

On Wednesday, “AHS” shared the first look at Sarah Paulson’s character Cordelia Goode, who will also return for Season 13, which lands in September. The post added that the Robichaux Academy has been rebuilt in New York City for filming purposes.

FX and Ryan Murphy Productions celebrated the start of production on “American Horror Story” Season 13 Monday with a look at returning cast member Jessica Lange’s first day on set.

“Day One. The return of Jessica Lange!” the official Ryan Murphy Productions Instagram account wrote in the caption of its Monday post, which shows Lange standing silhouetted in front of a window.

Lange’s undisclosed role in “American Horror Story” Season 13 marks her return to the franchise. It will be her first appearance in an “AHS” season since the show’s eighth.

The full cast announcement for Season 13 includes Paulson, Roberts, Lange, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman.