‘Enola Holmes 3’ Debuts Atop Netflix Movies List With Nearly 21 Million Views

“Enola Holmes 3” debuted atop the Netflix’s top movie list with nearly 21 million views.

The mystery movie, which stars Millie Bobby Brown as the titular detective, tallied 20.7 million views in its first week on Netflix, landing as the streamer’s No. 1 movie during the week of June 29.

Viewership for “Enola Holmes 3” outpaced that of romance movie “Voicemails for Isabelle,” which landed at the No. 2 spot on the English film list with 13.3 million views. Behind “Voicemails for Isabelle” was the Eric André and John Cena-led “Little Brother,” which scored 12.7 million views.

Also on the top 10 movies list was “Retribution” with 3.9 million views, “Swapped” with 3.6 million views and “KPop Demon Hunters,” which spent its 55th week on the top 10 list with 3.5 million views.

On the TV side, Harlan Coben’s “I Will Find You” continued dominating the streamer, ticking another 16 million views during the week. By its third week, the twisty limited series has scored 74.1 million total views to date.

The No. 2 spot on the list went to “Worst Neighbor Ever,” which tallied 10 million views during the week of June 29, while the third spot went to “Avatar: The Last Airbender” Season 2, which scored 9.6 million views in its second week. Viewership for “Avatar: The Last Airbender” Season 2 was up from its debut week, which scored 8.7 million views.

The Season 2 debut of the live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” also boosted Season 1 into the top 10, landing at the No. 5 spot with 3.6 million views.

Also on the top 10 TV list was Seasons 1 and 2 of “Salish & Jordan Matter,” the reality competition show starring YouTube daughter-and-dad duo Salish Matter and Jordan Matter. Season 2 was the No. 4 most-watched show of the week with 4.7 million views while Season 1 was the No. 8 most-watched show with 1.5 million views.