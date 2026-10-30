‘Eternally Yours’: Allegra Edwards Breaks Down That Halloween Episode, What’s Next After Liz and Charles’ Rekindling

‘Tis the season for Halloween episodes, and on Thursday night, CBS’ “Eternally Yours” premiered its first. And, by the end of the night, things are looking a bit more optimistic for Liz and Charles — so what comes next?

The episode sees the Blythe family/coven bracing for Halloween in two different ways. For some, it’s a matter of educating baby vampire Max (Jaren Lewison) about the Wolfsbane Chalice, which keeps werewolves at bay — especially important on Halloween, when they’re particularly active. For Liz and Charles, it’s dinner with Liz’s boss. She’s up for a promotion she really wants, but when her boss shows up dressed as a vampire and starts spouting vampire stereotypes, Charles loses it.

The show’s first Halloween episode really had a little of everything, and for Edwards, that’s the key to a good Halloween episode of any show.

“I think it’s got to have something for everybody, and I think that our Halloween episode does,” she said. “And I got to say, it was really fun to lean into it a few months ago when we shot it. Because suddenly we walk onto our set and it’s all decorated for Halloween, and it made me feel two months early, but still just as festive as always.”

But more than that, the episode got into a deeper part of Liz and Charles’ longstanding love story.

“I think what’s so interesting about this episode is the philosophical question that it raises in their big argument, which is: what matters to me should matter to you,” Edwards told TheWrap. “And if it doesn’t, what does that mean about us, right? And there is something really beautiful in the way we see them navigate that question throughout the episode.”

It’s a struggle at first, to be sure, but eventually, Charles does make the effort, charms Liz’s boss, and the couple has their first, well, intimate evening in quite some time. So maybe, just maybe, after 500 years together in a marriage that’s fizzling as of late, there’s some hope?

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“That to me bodes very, very well. I think that’s a very positive sign, if you know what I mean,” Edwards confirmed with a wink.

That said, the actress noted she always has hopes for this couple. It would be a pretty tough show to film and watch if there wasn’t any. She couldn’t tease many spoilery specifics, but Edwards did tease some fun on the way, now that the couple is reconnecting.

“We’ve got some great guest stars. We may see some people come from Emma’s past. We may find out a little bit more about the twins and their abilities,” Edwards said. “We may meet some very important parents. We have a very fun, fun holiday episode that I love. I think Phyllis is going to go some places that people could never foresee or expect.”

For those curious about Steve, the man that supplies the Blythe coven with his blood, Edward hinted at some answers there too.

“He’s an enigma, and we’re going to see more of him,” she promised. “So stay tuned for more Steve. If you’re into Steve, he’s got an episode to look forward to.”

As an added bonus, the actress teased some more visits to different time periods in the coven’s history.

“We’ve lived a lot of places, not just the United States of America,” she added. “So it’s kind of like we can explore the past endlessly, in the same way that ‘Upload’” — Edwards’ last series — “could kind of explore the future endlessly. So it’s just a bottomless well of possibility.”

“Eternally Yours” airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.