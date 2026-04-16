‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Premiere Scores 8.5 Million Viewers in 3 Days, Up 44% From Season 2 Debut

“Euphoria” returned for its long-awaited third season Sunday to notable ratings.

The “Euphoria” Season 3 premiere scored 8.5 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max in the first three days since its debut, according to figures from Nielsen and Warner Bros. Discovery, outperforming the previous season premiere by 44%.

For comparison, the “Euphoria” Season 2 premiere drew 2.4 million live-plus-same-day viewers, twice its prior record of 1.2 million for the show’s Season 1 finale in August of 2019. The Season 2 finale scored 6.6 million viewers, marking a 30% rise from the previous episode’s same-day viewership and over five times higher than the same-day viewership for the Season 1 finale.

Since its debut on Sunday night, “Euphoria” has remained the top title on HBO Max globally.

The series was also buzzy on social media, with #Euphoria trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, for 12 consecutive hours in the U.S., including 6 hours at No. 1. On TikTok, #Euphoria tallied 63 million views, becoming the No. 2 most-viewed hashtag across movies and TV in the U.S.

With a several year time jump from last season, Season 3 sees Rue and the rest of the main cast all grown up, wrestling with “the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption and the problem of evil,” per the logline.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow return for Season 3 alongside the late Eric Dane, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Domingo, Dominic Fike, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner and Marsha Gambles.

As “Euphoria” Season 3 made its debut, “DTF St. Louis” wrapped up its run with its series finale on Sunday, which garnered 3.5 million U.S. cross-platform viewers in its first three days of availability, capping up its week-over-week growth throughout its entire run with a 40% rise from the series premiere.

Episodes of “DTF St. Louis” are averaging 6.5 million viewers, with more growth expected.