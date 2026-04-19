Note: This story contains spoilers from “From” Season 5, Episode 1.

“From” star and executive producer Harold Perrineau explained the emotional breakdown his character Boyd — the longtime leader of the haunted town — had in the Season 4 premiere, sharing that Boyd is unraveling in a way viewers have never seen before.

“It’s so dark, but this year is dark,” Perrineau told TheWrap of Season 4’s intensity. “We start to learn how the pushback from the town, how rigorous it is, how strong it is, and how we all have to deal with it when [the people in the town are] all already broken. Boyd is broken, and then how we have to deal with it together.”

It’s been nearly two years since “From” was on our screens, and its fourth season kicked off right where we left off in Season 3. Boyd emerges from the caves where he witnessed Smiley’s (Jamie McGuire) rebirth. Completely in shock and angered by the newfound realization that the night people are pretty much immortal, he falls into his son Ellis’ arms (Corteon Moore)and sobs hysterically. Boyd has been through a lot, but he’s never been this torn up.

“When I started the show I knew [that Harold’s] the guy that’s going to save everybody, so he’s going to get beat up and tossed up a hill and kicked in the guts, and he’s going to get up and keep walking forward,” Perrineau said. “After three years of all the stuff — he’s been shot at, he’s been clawed, he watched Tian-Chen Liu (Elizabeth Moy) die — he’s been through all of it … And what happens is, he goes, ‘Bro, I can’t take it.’ I think it’s so satisfying for the audience … If I had to be that kind of broken in front of my daughters, it would look a lot like what it looked like for Boyd in front of Ellis.”

Perrineau went on to say that Boyd was already reaching his breaking point by the end of Season 3.

“When he had to do what he did to Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons) at the end of Season 3, that for him, it’s shocking for him,” Perrineau explained. “And his son and daughter just had some weird baby taken away from them by a monster — again more shocking. Then, after that Smiley is back? The thing I killed and burned? I burned that mother— and he’s back? Your mind shatters, your spirits shatter. You can’t find hope, and that’s what he feels.”

“From” has already been renewed for a fifth and final season. And Perrineau says fans will learn more about the town as well as the Man in Yellow ( Douglas E. Hughes).

“The type of power the Man in Yellow has is infinitely more [than the night people.] And I think the audience will get really tickled by how the man in yellow manifests on the show — I was tickled by it. The man in yellow infinitely has more power than we ever expected.”

“From” Season 4, Episode 1 is now streaming on MGM+ and Prime Video.