‘Hacks’ Enlists Deborah Vance’s Real-Life Fan Club to Clean Streets on the Road to Vegas | Video

Deborah Vance has been known to get a little messy at times, but she always manages to clean up her act. It’s a trait her real-life “Hacks” fans are now putting into action.

In honor of Season 5 of the HBO Max comedy, Jean Smart’s Little Debbies fan club from the show has adopted a stretch of highway near San Bernardino in order to help clean up the streets between Las Vegas and Los Angeles — with the streamer’s help, of course.

Through April 8, 2027, part of I-15 will be known as the Deborah Vance Highway, complete with billboards advocating against littering, since “Divas don’t litter.” A group of superfans even donned some pink safety vests and leopard print hard hats ahead of the season premiere to pick up trash.

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“I hope it will go down in television history as a really, really, really smart, really funny show,” Smart told TheWrap of the show’s legacy at the season premiere event. “And also, one of the most unusual female friendships in film or television. I’m really proud of that.”

That red carpet was followed the next day by a Sin City-themed fan screening at the El Rey in Hollywood that included casino card games and a wedding chapel, all referencing the series’ use of Las Vegas and Los Angeles as its main locations.

“Hacks” Season 5 airs Thursdays on HBO Max.