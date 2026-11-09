‘Heated Rivalry’ Fans Can Soon Watch Filmed Version of Its Unauthorized Off-Broadway Musical

Fans of “Heated Rivalry” will soon have a chance to watch a live recording of the unauthorized musical parody inspired by the hit hockey romance, all for the price of a library card.

The hit production will be filmed on Tuesday and be included in the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts’ Theatre on Film and Tape Archive with stars Jay Armstrong Johnson as Ilya Rozanov and Troy Iwata as Shane Hollander.

“We feel very lucky and honored to have our show preserved for the Library of the Performing Arts’ archive cementing it in the theatrical canon and further legitimizing this love letter musical to ‘Heated Rivalry,’” producer Alan Kliffer said of the venture, which is granted a limited number of Off-Broadway shows.

To be taped live at The Culture Club in New York City and also featuring Ryann Redmond, Shelby Acosta and Ryan Duncan, “Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody” will be available for any fan of the steamy HBO Max/Crave hockey romance with an NYPL library card.

The recording will become part of the library’s Theatre on Film and Tape Archive, which preserves live performances and makes them available for in-person viewing at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Written by Dylan MarcAurele, “Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody” follows Shane Hollander on a comedic journey from “power center to power bottom,” according to its official description. The production features an original, pop-infused score and parodies characters and storylines from the series.

Originally planned as an eight-week engagement, the Off-Broadway stage production has recouped its investment and been extended three times. It is currently scheduled to run through Jan. 17, and an original cast album was released by Center Stage Records on in September.

News of the recording came as “Heated Rivalry” Season 1 is currently enjoying a theatrical run on select screens nationwide ahead of its Season 2 premiere next spring.