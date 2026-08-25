‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 Adds ‘Percy Jackson’ Star Daniel Diemer and ‘War’ Actor Shaheen Jafargholi

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“Heated Rivalry” has added two more to its cast. Daniel Diemer, who previously starred in Season 2 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” and Shaheen Jafargholi, who starred in HBO and Sky’s “War,” have joined the cast of the highly anticipated show. Diemer will play Ryan Price, and Jafargholi will play Fabian Salah.

Diemer has also starred in the movie “The Half of It,” and Jafargholi stared in Paramount+’s “The Agency.”

“Fabian and Ryan each bring a distinctive energy to the world Rachel Reid has created. They are bold, complicated, and deeply compelling characters and finding actors who could really take on all of those different sides was so important to us,” series creator, writer and director Jacob Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady said. “Daniel and Shaheen bring such confidence and emotional honesty to the roles. We can’t wait for audiences to see what they do with Fabian and Ryan and how they make these characters their own.”

Season 2 stars previously announced castmembers Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie, Justice Smith, Charlie Gillespie, Emily Hampshire, Edvin Ryding, Robert Naylor, Sabrina Jalees and Priyanka. “Heated Rivalry” is commissioned by Bell Media’s Crave with the participation of the Canada Media Fund (CMF). Tierney and Brady executive produce alongside Jayme Alter Wilson. Lori Fischburg and Liane Cunje serve as producers on the series, and author Rachel Reid is a consulting producer. Mike Goldbach is a co-writer on Season 2.

The second season of “Heated Rivalry” is expected to premiere on HBO Max in the spring of 2027 in the United States. It will also premiere on HBO Max in Australia; parts of Europe excluding the U.K., Ireland, Spain and Turkey; Latin America and Asia, specifically the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The hockey romantic drama is distributed internationally by Sphere Abacus, a Bell Media company, and is available in more than 130 countries around the world.