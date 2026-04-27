‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Gets a June Premiere Date, New Teaser

“House of the Dragon” Season 3 will premiere on HBO June 21. Previously, it was known that the series would return in June. But on Monday, the network unveiled the fantasy series’ return date.

HBO also released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming season.

“You now have a power no man has ever wielded,” Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) says in this new teaser as his wife Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) flies on the back of a dragon. “You will have an empire unassailable, Rhaenyra. And our children will rule it forever and a day.”

The teaser then cuts between the Targaryens and Alicent Hightower’s (Olivia Cooke) forces preparing for war. There are shots of sword fights, bloodied bodies and fire-breathing dragons.

“There will be no doubt who the gods have chosen to rule,” Rhaenyra says in the final moments of the teaser. Watch the video below

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More to come …