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‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Gets a June Premiere Date, New Teaser

“There will be no doubt who the gods have chosen to rule,” a caption for the video reads

House of the Dragon
Emma D’Arcy in "House of the Dragon" (Photo Credit: HBO)

“House of the Dragon” Season 3 will premiere on HBO June 21. Previously, it was known that the series would return in June. But on Monday, the network unveiled the fantasy series’ return date.

HBO also released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming season.

“You now have a power no man has ever wielded,” Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) says in this new teaser as his wife Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) flies on the back of a dragon. “You will have an empire unassailable, Rhaenyra. And our children will rule it forever and a day.”

The teaser then cuts between the Targaryens and Alicent Hightower’s (Olivia Cooke) forces preparing for war. There are shots of sword fights, bloodied bodies and fire-breathing dragons.

“There will be no doubt who the gods have chosen to rule,” Rhaenyra says in the final moments of the teaser. Watch the video below

More to come …

Kayla Cobb

Kayla is a senior TV writer at TheWrap, covering the business and content of streaming and linear television. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

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