Inde Navarrette’s ‘SNL’ Episode Hits Season High of 5.2 Million Viewers

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Inde Navarrette boosted “SNL” to its highest viewership of the season thus far.

The Navarrette-hosted Halloween episode, which featured musical guest Gracie Abrams, brought in 5.2 million viewers on NBC, according to live-plus-same-day viewership figures, ranking as the No. 1 most-watched episode of the season so far.

It also became the most-watched episode of the season on Peacock, and scored the biggest “SNL” audience on Peacock since March 14, when Harry Styles pulled double duty as host and musical guest.

The Halloween episode also scored the biggest demo audience among adults 18-49 since Nov. 2, 2024, when John Mulaney hosted the show.

Mulaney might have a chance to take back that title when he hosts on Nov. 14 as he returns to the “SNL” stage for the seventh time on the heels of co-starring in the Prime Video film “Madden.” But before then, Druski and musical guest The Strokes will take the “SNL” stage on Nov. 7.

Additionally, “SNL” video content posted across the show’s social media scored the highest viewership of any episode this season with 325 million views as of Tuesday morning across YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

Previous hosts for Season 51 so far have included Jalen Brunson, Dakota Johnson and Shane Gillis, who rocked the boat with a controversial comment about women’s gym clothing, which Navarrette later took a swipe at during her monologue.

“I know it’s really important for Marvel that you get really fit, so I’ve been working out a lot,” the actress said. “Every morning, I put on my little whore outfit and I hit the gym.”

“SNL” debuts on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT and streams live on Peacock.

The late night sketch show is produced in association with Broadway Video, with Lorne Michaels serving as creator and executive producer.