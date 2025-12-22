‘Industry’ Season 4 Teases Battle Between Harper and Yasmin in Ritzy, High-Stress Trailer

There’s a war brewing in “Industry” Season 4. That’s what the trailer for this upcoming season teases as the video jumps between shots of Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) looking appraisingly at each other. The award-nominated and critically-acclaimed drama will return on HBO Jan. 11.

Each season of Mickey Down and Konrad Kay’s steamy thriller zeroes in on one aspect of the business and finance world. This time around the series is focusing on Tender, a new (and fictional) payment processing startup that’s described as a “bank killer.” The trailer follows Yasmin and her new husband Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) as they luxuriate in the hope of this new venture. But the trailer then cuts to a show Yasmin’s plotting bestie. Harper has always had a shrewd eye for exploiting businesses that are too good to be true, and now her sight is set on Tender.

“We might be standing on the verge of something great. But the work is ugly. It’s anti-status quo, anti-establishment, anti-power,” Harper’s mentor and former boss Eric (Ken Leung) warns her.

“Which part of that is meant to be a problem for us?” she responds. Watch the full trailer below.

Play video

This eight-episode season will see Harper and Yasmin “at the top of their game,” a press release for the season reads. “As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power and the desire to be on top,” the release continues.

In addition to Myha’la, Abela, Harington, Leung and Minghella, Season 4 stars Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani and Edward Holcroft.

The series was created, written and executive produced by Down and Kay and is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC. Its executive producers include Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; Kathleen McCaffrey for Little Gems; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Down and Kay will direct this season as will Michelle Savill and Luke Snellin. Joseph Charlton is also a writer this season.