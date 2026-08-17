‘It: Welcome to Derry’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

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“It: Welcome to Derry” has been renewed for a second season at HBO.

Season 2 will take place in 1935 during the Great Depression and centers on the bloody massacre of the Bradley Gang, a group of bank robbers who stop in Derry to buy ammo and end up facing unimaginable horror.

The original drama series, which is set in the world of Stephen King’s “It” universe and comes from Warner Bros. Television, has ranked among the top four series premieres globally in HBO Max’s history.

The show is executive produced by Andy and Barbara Muschietti, who made the “It” films, through their Double Dream production company. Other EPs include Brad Caleb Kane, Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Jamie Travis and Dhana Gilbert. Kane will serve as sole showrunner on Season 2.

“We are excited to return to the chilling world of Derry and to further expand on Andy and Barbara Muschietti’s horrifically iconic adaptation,” HBO Max Original Programming Head Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “Together with Brad Caleb Kane, they will break new ground in season two, deepening the terror, the mystery, and the unforgettable Pennywise lore that fans love to devour.”

“Continuing to explore and expand on the amazing world Stephen King created is an absolute privilege,” the Muschiettis added. “The support of our partners at HBO and Warner Bros. Television is priceless. Boy do we love our jobs!”

The first eight episodes of Season 1 are available to stream on HBO Max now.