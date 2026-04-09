Jean Smart Jokes She and Trump Are Going to Arm Wrestle for the FIFA Peace Prize | Video

Jean Smart has many, many awards to her name at this point, but there’s one she doesn’t have: the FIFA Peace Prize. And according to the “Hacks” star, she’s going to arm wrestle the president for it.

Smart stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday night, in support of the fifth and final season of the HBO comedy, which premieres on Thursday. “Hacks” has earned Smart four Emmys during its run, out of a total seven Emmy wins in her career. As soon as she sat down, Kimmel joked that she has more awards every time he sees her

“You got three Golden Globes, three SAG awards, seven Emmys, six Critics Choice Awards,” he rattled off. “Have you won the FIFA Peace Prize yet? Or is that still on tap?”

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Smart cackled at that, before quipping: “We’re gonna arm wrestle for it. Donald and I.”

Back in December, President Trump accepted the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize, an award made up by the sports organization just for the president. He is, thus far, the only recipient of it, and the move drew wide mockery when it happened, from Kimmel and more.

Over on ABC’s “The View,” host Ana Navarro presented herself and her co-hosts with their own made-up medals, and mocked both FIFA and the president for the award.

“If you show up with a tchotchke, preferably covered in gold, and give it to the 3-year-old in the Oval Office, he will be entertained, and he will be happy!” she said at the time.

You can watch Jean Smart’s full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.