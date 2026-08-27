Jelly Roll Fires Back at Fox News for Suggesting Ozempic Caused His ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

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Jelly Roll fired back at Fox News’ Jesse Watters after the conservative commentator suggested on air that the singer had “Trump Derangement Syndrome” caused by Ozempic use.

The Grammy winner, who is serving as the guest host for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week, weighed in on Watters’ commentary during his Wednesday night monologue, where he doubled down on his criticism of President Donald Trump amid pushback from the right.

“Well, speaking of cheese balls, let’s talk about Donald Trump,” Jelly Roll quipped during his comedic address. “The president is doubling down on his ridiculous trade war with Canada. And they’re saying this could lead to higher prices for several products, including whiskey, smartphones, but most alarmingly, toilet paper. It’s going to be a real World War Two-ply.”

He added: “But you have to admit, there is something poetic about it being so expensive to wipe our ass just because the president’s full of s–t.”

As Jelly Roll went on, he acknowledged that he’s been “poking fun at POTUS over the past few nights,” explaining he was simply “trying to fulfill my duties as a late night comedian.”

“And it’s gotten a lot of reactions from a lot of people on both sides of the aisle,” he said. “But today, I’m really starting to feel like my pal, Jimmy Kimmel, because my monologues caught the attention of the gang over at Fox News.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” editors then teed up footage from Watters’ broadcast, where he celebrated “TDS Tuesday,” noting he was “raising awareness for one of the most infectious mind viruses sweeping the nation.”

“Trump Derangement Syndrome. Next up to bat, Jelly Roll,” Watters said in the footage. “They should put a warning label on Ozempic. Side effects can include increased risk of TDS. If you notice signs like irritability, depression and trouble sleeping, please see a doctor.”

In response to this segment, Jelly Roll told the studio audience that Ozempic was “the only drug I haven’t tried.”

“I know it sounds unbelievable, but I lost weight the old-fashioned way. Cocaine,” he said. “No, seriously. I got in shape before the GLP1 craze started. And I’m kind of proud of the fact that I did it through diet and exercise.”

Though, Jelly Roll admitted that his weight loss pre-GLP-1 did make him feel like “a dude who bought the last horse and buggy a day before they started selling cars.”

“By the way, I can’t believe out of all the jokes I’ve told the past few nights, the one that really seemed to make people mad … was when I said [Trump] was overweight,” he sounded off. “I thought fat-on-fat crime was okay. I mean, we can debate whether this president is mentally fit, but I think we can all agree he is certainly not physically fit.”

Jelly Roll then noted that he hoped to be an inspiration for Trump, adding, “If I can lose all that weight, he can too. And in fact, there is a new medication on the market designed specifically for him.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” team then played a spoof ad for “Donjaro,” a parody weight loss drug just for the president. Watch Jelly Roll’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.