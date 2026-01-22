‘Star Search’ Live Premiere: Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar Give Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse Into Netflix’s Reboot

“Star Search” is back after an over 20 year hiatus, but this time live on Netflix.

The talent competition series aired live on the streamer Tuesday, launching the platform’s interactive real-time voting system. As contestants performed throughout the night, viewers at home were the “fourth judge,” deciding who would continue on in the competition within seconds.

For host Anthony Anderson, the live aspect was what initially attracted him to the competition show.

“There are no do-overs in live television, so for these young artists to get up here and do everything that they did tonight and what they’re going to do tomorrow is just amazing,” he told TheWrap just moments after the premiere.

Anderson was the guinea pig for the live voting system, asking fans at home to rate his leather suit in real-time. (He got a 4 out of 5 stars.) The “black-ish” star reminded the studio audience and viewers at home that competitors were not only competing nationally but worldwide.

Contestants on the premiere night ranged from a Filipino-Australian girl group to a Parisian dance troupe to an 11-year-old from Atlanta, Ga.

Judges Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jelly Roll and Chrissy Teigen adjudicated the night’s performances in four categories: juniors music, adult dance, variety and group vocals. The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star actually auditioned for the original incarnation of the series as a teenager in the acting category.

“Little known fact, John Legend also auditioned and did not make it,” she told TheWrap. “So John and I have now started our own support group for people who did not make it on to ‘Star Search.’ So DM, let us know if you want to join our club.”

“Star Search” launched the careers of everyone from Christina Aguilera, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake and Brittany Spears. Gellar noted though that the show is about finding stars, not just talent.

“You can be the most talented singer in the world, but maybe you’re not a star,” she said. “And you could also maybe not be the most talented singer, but you’re a star, because when you’re on stage, people can’t take their eyes off you. There’s a whole bunch of ingredients that go into making a star.”

Gellar did not give out 5 stars to any competitors on night one. She broke down her approach to judging for us, saying that making it on the show means that the contestants are amazing as a baseline.

“I wanted everyone to understand that even a one is a great score on this show,” she said. “There’s no acts that aren’t great…To me, two and three are baseline – you’re amazing. Four is like, ‘Oh my God,’ and five is like, ‘Stop the world for me.’”

Jelly Roll serves as the resident musician on the judging panel, a position he does not take lightly.

“I’m a little proud of that, but it’s a lot of pressure too,” the country music artist told TheWrap. “Because now if somebody’s blowing it, I’m really expected to tell them.”

“Star Search” is the first judging gig for the “Son of a Sinner” musician. He gave mostly favorable scores to the contestants. Both Gellar and Teigen called him the softie of the panel.

“I’m honored that Netflix even gave me the opportunity to spread my love and my message to people and on such a big platform,” Roll said. “I’m getting to speak to the future stars of the world, so it’s really cool to sow seeds, and who knows one of these kids might give me a job one day.”

“Star Search” streams live on Netflix on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for five weeks until the season finale Feb. 17.