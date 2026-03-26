‘Jeopardy!’ Sets YouTube-Exclusive Special Episode With Celebrity Creators

“Jeopardy!” will expand its digital footprint with a special episode released exclusively on YouTube. The quiz show will merge YouTube creators with the series’ signature trivia style in a first-of-its-kind collaboration.

Ken Jennings will host the installment, featuring three creator competitors. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner and “Traitors” star Monét X Change, “Friday” singer Rebecca Black and “CollegeHumor” cast member and gamemaster Brennan Lee Mulligan will each compete for a charity of their choice.

“’Jeopardy!’ is one of the most successful and enduring brands in television history, with decades of cultural relevance and a loyal audience,” said Suzanne Prete, president of game shows at Sony Pictures TV.

“As we bring our YouTube strategy to life, we’re incredibly excited to build on that legacy while connecting with new audiences in a way that feels fresh, interactive, and native to the platform.”

The social media stars will compete across a range of YouTube-related clues, spanning internet culture, viral trends and throwback moments. The special will even include custom video clues from top YouTube creators.

Sony Pictures Television partnered with YouTube and social-first creative agency We Are Social to bring the project to life. The one-off episode is part of the game show’s larger expansion of original content for its YouTube channel.

“Blurring the lines between a traditional broadcast format and a new era of digital consumption results in something that’s fun for both new fans and old ones,” Kevin Allocca, global head of culture and trends at YouTube, said. “Seeing ‘Jeopardy!’ intersect with YouTube creators underscores how the two can amplify each other in ways that feel surprisingly authentic and are a testament to the enduring relevance of these formats.”

We Are Social’s head of strategy Katie McDonald also noted that the collaboration is a way to test Gen Z’s cultural knowledge where they already are. “It’s the perfect example of two iconic brands turning an audience truth into an idea worth talking about that’s both authentic to their DNA and drives culture,” she said.

In addition to a charitable donation, the winner receives a Creator Award in “Jeopardy!” blue.

“Jeopardy!” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Michael Davies. The YouTube Edition episode will premiere live on the digital platform Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT and will be available to stream on the Jeopardy! YouTube Channel.