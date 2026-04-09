‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Final Season Trailer Teases End Times for MTV Staple: ‘GTL Forever’

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” may be coming to an end with Season 9 this summer on MTV, but you just know the cast will be going out with a bang.

Angelina, Deena, DJ Pauly D, Jenni “JWoww,” Mike “The Situation,” Nicole “Snooki,” Ronnie, Sammi “Sweetheart,” Vinny and the entire extended family return for their final 18 episodes starting May 7. The network teased what’s to come with a new trailer out Thursday.

“The final season of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ serves as a powerful testament to a decade and a half of growth, capturing the ‘chosen family’ as they navigate their most significant life milestones yet,” per the logline. “From Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ packing a wedding and motherhood into eight whirlwind months to Mike ‘The Situation’ celebrating a decade of sobriety by opening a rehab center, the cast proves that their legacy is defined by transformation.”

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“While Jenni ‘JWOWW’ and DJ Pauly D expand their professional empires into film directing and record labels, and Vinny takes his stand-up comedy on a national tour, the group remains anchored by their signature bond,” it continues. “It is a season of high-stakes evolution, ‘truth bombs’ and heartfelt givebacks that honors how far these icons have come since their first summer on the Shore.”

“JSFV” is produced by SallyAnn Salsano, Frank Miccolis, Sean Hogan, Oren Krygier and Ashli Tortorello for 495 Productions. Benjamin Hurvitz and Jennifer Aguirre EP for MTV, with Matthew Parillo and Marko Radosavljevic serving as executives in charge of production for the network.

After premiering in 2018, the reality TV staple celebrated its 200th episode last year during Season 8. It followed original series “Jersey Shore,” which ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2012.

“The next milestone will be 300, that’s the goal. I feel like 250 is a failure. So 300,” creator Salsano previously told TheWrap. “Listen, I’d love for them to be grey and moving into a 55-plus community. That’s my dream. That is my actual dream of just them mixing in with real people in that scenario.”

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” airs Jerzdays starting May 7 on MTV.