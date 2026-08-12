Jesse Lee Soffer Reunites With ‘FBI: International’ EP Matt Olmstead for Heartland Crime Drama at CBS

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Jesse Lee Soffer is reuniting with “FBI: International” executive producer Matt Olmstead for a new crime drama at CBS, set in America’s heartland.

The network opened a development room for “Strike Force” (working title), which centers on a battle-tested DEA agent who returns home to Kansas City to lead a multi-agency unit targeting violent criminals trying to exploit America’s heartland. Olmstead writes and executive produces alongside Soffer, who would star should the show land a series order.

Soffer starred on the fourth season of “FBI: International” on CBS, which Olmstead ran since Season 3. The duo also worked together on NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” Both series were produced by Wolf Entertainment.

Jerry Bruckheimer and Kristie Anne Reed are non-writing executive producers for Jerry Bruckheimer TV. The project hails from CBS Studios. Soffer is repped by UTA and Ethos Entertainment. Olmstead is repped by WME and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

“Strike Force” is one of several projects in development for the 2027-28 television season, as part of the network’s long-term development strategy for their scripted shows. CBS also granted a pilot order for “Hilda! (In Lights),” a single camera comedy from Abbey Caldwell about a 70-year-old woman from Nebraska pursuing her dreams to be on Broadway.

In April, the network also opened a development room for “Flint,” a crime drama from Evan Katz and Matt LeBlanc attached to star and executive produce should it receive a series greenlight. The project also hails from CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

The network and JB TV are also developing a medical drama set in the world of “Fire Country,” which is set to be introduced as a backdoor pilot in the upcoming season of spinoff series “Sheriff Country.”