Matt LeBlanc-Led Drama Series ‘Flint’ in the Works at CBS

Matt LeBlanc is set to lead the cast and executive produce the new crime drama “Flint,” in development at CBS.

The new series, which received a development room order from the network to write more scripts, follows a burnt-out LAPD officer who, on the verge of retirement, is blindsided when the city extends his service by five years. Determined to get fired, he breaks rules and disobeys orders, which to his dismay, ends up making him a better cop.

The series comes from Evan Katz (“24”) and is being developed in partnership with LeBlanc. The project comes from CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television. It would mark LeBlanc’s return to CBS since starring in the staple comedy series “Man With a Plan” for four seasons back in 2016.

The “Flint” development deal was announced during CBS’ 2026-27 schedule presentation Tuesday in Los Angeles, as network executives touted the benefits of their year-round development model — as opposed to seasonal development periods that other broadcasts tend to work through.

Along with “Flint,” CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach confirmed a medical drama set in the “Fire Country” universe is in the early stages of development. If things move forward, a character from the new series would be planted into the next season of “Sheriff Country” to introduce the new show. The series is executive produced by Matt Lopez, Max Thieriot, Joan Rater, Tony Phelan, Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed (JBTV). It’s produced by CBS Studios.

The network also shared new drama series “I Know Who You Are,” which has ordered three episodes in the development process. This show “centers on a brilliant forensic genealogist who gets pulled back into the police force she walked away from and the partner she left behind. Using DNA technology to follow genetic breadcrumbs, the pair unearth long-buried secrets to crack the most impossible of cases — all while quietly pursuing the one case that broke them apart,” according to its official logline. It’s inspired by Barbara Rae-Venter’s memoir of the same name.

Also in development with three scripts ordered is the comedy “Hilda! In Lights.” The series is, “One of those classic shows about a spunky, small-town upstart who moves to the big city to make it on her own. There’s just one teeny, tiny, totally inconsequential difference … our hero is a 70-year-old woman named Hilda,” according to the show’s logline. The show is executive produced and written by Abbey Caldwell with executive producers Will Graham, Max Linsky and Tonia Davis. It’s produced by CBS Studios.