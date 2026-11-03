Jimmy Kimmel Stuns Audience With Jab at JD Vance’s Halloween Costume

Jimmy Kimmel stunned his late night audience with a biting jab directed at Vice President JD Vance’s Halloween costume.

During his monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the comedian touched on Vance’s decision to dress as “Harry Potter” character Professor Albus Dumbledore. As Kimmel highlighted, the vice president’s decision to wear a Dumbledore costume sparked controversy since the fictional wizard is a prominent LGBTQ+ literary character.

“JD Vance didn’t go to the [Mar-a-Lago] party. He was at home in Washington. His family had a ‘Harry Potter’ theme,” Kimmel said. “And you can see he dressed as Dumbledore. He got a lot of flack online for this, because Dumbledore is gay and that’s not allowed in MAGA Land.”

Kimmel didn’t stop there, lobbing another pointed zinger Vance’s way.

“So afterwards, JD released a statement clarifying that the only boys he’s into are La-Z-Boys,” Kimmel quipped, making a clear reference to the fabricated internet meme that claimed the vice president once had sex with a couch.

This jab appeared to take several of Kimmel’s audience members off guard, as they could be heard groaning before erupting into applause and laughter.

As the crowd’s reaction carried on for several seconds, Kimmel had to briefly pause his monologue, swallowing down a laugh in the process.

“You get it, right, Guillermo?” the late night host then asked his sidekick, who couldn’t stop laughing over the dig. “Guillermo, explain it to those who haven’t been following along.”

“No, no, go ahead,” Guillermo Rodriguez responded amid laughter. “You keep going!”

Of course, Kimmel didn’t just take aim at Vance’s costume, as he also called out Martha Stewart for dressing up as a homeless person.

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“That’s how bad Trump’s economy is. Even Martha Stewart is homeless,” he said. “The costume was actually only the second most ridiculous part of the post. Um, zoom in on the caption. It says, ‘My QVC candles are perfect for Halloween.’”

“Now, how does this happen? How does this woman wind up in that costume being photographed and posted?” he continued. “This is how you know your assistant hates you.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.